Erling Haaland Named Manchester City's Player Of The Month

In what is arguably the most unsurprising news of the week, Haaland has comfortably secured what is likely to be the first of many player of the month awards for his new club.

The Norwegian beat Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva to the award, who both had fantastic starts to the season themselves.

However, neither of the midfielders have had an impact near the scale of Haaland's since he arrived from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The striker received some criticism after his performance in City's 3-1 Community Shield loss to Liverpool but he has silenced any critics after his blistering start to the Premier League season.

It became clear in the first match of the season that Haaland wasn't going to need any time to adapt to the English game, scoring two goals in his league debut against West Ham.

The forward would then provide an assist in City's 4-0 win against Bournemouth and would another goal in their 3-3 draw with Newcastle before scoring consecutive hat-tricks in wins against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest to cap off an incredible first month in England.

Haaland has already broken several records thanks to his goalscoring feats this season- the Norwegian has now scored the highest number of goals in August for any Premier League player while also becoming the fastest player to score two hat-tricks in the league, breaking the existing record by a substantial 14 games.

And City's number nine is showing no signs of slowing down. The striker has already scored three goals in two games in September thus far, scoring once in his side's draw with Aston Villa before netting two in their 4-0 battering of Sevilla in the Champions League.

The Cityzens will be hoping that their talisman continues his fine goalscoring form in their clash against unbeaten Tottenham this Saturday.

