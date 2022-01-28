Erling Haaland Names Top-Three Candidates to Win 2021/22 Champions League

Erling Haaland has named his top-three candidates to win the 2021/2022 Champions League, while speaking during a recent exclusive interview with Sky Sports.

Manchester City made club history last season, by reaching their first ever Champions League final following a series of knock-out round victories against Borussia Monchengladbach, Borussia Dortmund, and PSG.

While they ended up tasting defeat to Chelsea on the day, the club had made unchartered territory for the first time in Europe, after previous seasons had seen Pep Guardiola's side endure difficult defeats to English opposition.

Entering the competition as one of the favourites this season, Pep Guardiola’s side finished above the likes of PSG and RB Leipzig in a tricky group.

In a new interview with Sky Sports, as provided by Football Daily on social media, Manchester City's strongly-reported transfer target Erling Haaland was quizzed about his main picks for the Champions League throne this season.

“Either Manchester City, Paris (Saint-Germain) or (Real) Madrid”, the Norwegian revealed.

Ultimately, it is tough to disagree with Erling Haaland when it comes to putting Manchester City right up there among the primary contenders to win Europe’s elite competition.

Pep Guardiola's squad currently sit nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table, and it is highly possible that the title race is wrapped up by the time the business stage of the competition begins.

Add to that the fact that City have been uncharacteristically knocked out of the Carabao Cup in the initial stages, which may prove to be a blessing in disguise with a reduced number of fixtures this season.

Most importantly, the Premier League champions are one of Europe’s most in-form sides at present, and after finally cracking the code to reaching the final, the chances of going one step further lies in the realms of possibility this season.

While some may argue over the remaining contenders picked by Erling Haaland, Manchester City’s position as one of the protagonists for the 2021/22 Champions League throne is unquestionable.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra