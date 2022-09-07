Skip to main content

Erling Haaland Nominated For PFA Fans Player Of The Month For August

Erling Haaland scored the most goals in Premier League history in the month of August, and has been nominated for the PFA Fans Player Of The Month Award.

As far as a month of football goes, the August Erling Haaland had was nothing short of absolute perfection. Haaland scored 9 goals in August, to put that into context, Harry Kane has scored 8 goals in August in his entire career.

Haaland has been nominated for the award alongside some tough competition, with players who had extremely impressive months.

Ex-Manchester City player Gabriel Jesus is among the nominees.

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland has been nominated for PFA Fans Player Of The Month.

Nominees: PFA Fans Player Of The Month

1. Erling Haaland

2. Gabriel Jesus

3. Wilfried Zaha

4. Aleksandar Mitrovic

5. Pascal Gross

There are some impressive players on that list. Aleksandar Mitrovic is likely to be Haaland's closest competitor. The Serb scored 5 goals in 5 games in August, proving many of his doubters wrong in the process.

Gabriel Jesus had an extremely impressive month for Arsenal. The Gunners went unbeaten, winning all five of their games. Jesus scored 3 goals and delivered three assists.

Wilfried Zaha scored four goals in the month of August, and really galvanised Crystal Palace. There were some impressive goals scored for the Ivorian, including a delightful finish against Liverpool at Anfield.

Pascal Gross also scored four in the month of August, including the two winning goals at Old Trafford on Erik Ten Hag's managerial debut in the Premier League.

As impressive as all them players months were, Erling Haaland's month is the greatest August in the history of the Premier League. 9 goals in five games. It would be a shock if the Norwegian didn't win the award.

