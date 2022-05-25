Erling Haaland Pictured En Route to Manchester City Training Centre on Wednesday

Erling Haaland was pictured on a day out in Manchester with his parents on Wednesday as the Borussia Dortmund striker looks to finalise his impending transfer to the Etihad Stadium this week.

Manchester City are expected to complete their signing of Erling Haaland in the coming days after the Norwegian flew to England for official media duties before he jets off on holiday and the Premier League champions make an official announcement.

Despite facing stiff competition from Real Madrid, the Blues conducted negotiations with the 21-year-old's camp for months and beat the Spanish champions in the race to land Haaland, who will join Manchester City on July 1.

Haaland flew to Manchester on Monday and had dinner with a few club executives at Pep Guardiola's restaurant Tast Catala on King Street after being pictured entering the restaurant with his father Alf-Inge, who played for City between 2000 and 2003.

The young forward is soon expected to arrive at City Football Academy (CFA), Manchester City's training facility, to undergo official club interviews that are likely to be released at some point next week. IMAGO / Sven Simon Ahead of their pre-season tour of the United States in July, City will be keen for Haaland to rest and recharge before the former Red Bull Salzburg starlet joins his new teammates to prepare for his debut season at the Etihad Stadium. Mail Online / Cavendish Press On Wednesday morning, Haaland was pictured leaving a hotel with his parents for his first full day in the north-west since his arrival to England, after the forward was pictured taking a stroll on Tuesday evening, as per The Daily Mail. It is believed the marksman went through an additional medical check-up in Barcelona before flying to Manchester, where he will soon join up with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and the incoming Julian Alvarez from River Plate.

With Gabriel Jesus being heavily linked with an exit and ongoing uncertainty surrounding the respective futures of Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling at the club, Haaland's arrival is set to boost Pep Guardiola's frontline and provide the Catalan the option of operating with a natural number nine.

It is believed Haaland's decision on his next destination was not driven by money but instead the project and the potential for the young marksman to progress his development and challenge for major trophies.

Moreover, it emerged this week that Pep Guardiola rang Erling Haaland in early February - whilst the forward was still making a decision on his future past the summer.

Haaland posed a series of questions to the 51-year-old, who broke down how the Norway international would fit into the current Manchester City side and Guardiola's style of play.

