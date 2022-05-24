Erling Haaland PICTURED in Manchester Ahead of £51 Million Transfer - Plans For Announcement Revealed

Erling Haaland has been pictured in Manchester ahead of his £51 million transfer to the Etihad Stadium.

Earlier today, it was reported Erling Haaland completed an additional medical check-up in Barcelona and was set to head to Manchester in anticipation of completing his £51 million transfer to the Etihad Stadium.

The Norway international was announced as a Manchester City player earlier this month when the club revealed they had 'agreed on a deal in principle' to sign Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

After breaking through the ranks at RB Salzburg, Haaland made the move to the Bundesliga and continued his rapid development as a clinical number nine.

In 89 appearances for the German giants, he scored a staggering 86 goals and provided 23 assists - something Pep Guardiola will surely be excited to harness in his already star-studded squad.

Following on from the previous story, Haaland has now been spotted arriving in Manchester and in a taxi to an unknown location.

IMAGO / RHR-Foto However, Paul Hirst and Pol Ballus from the Times have set out the 21-year-old's itinerary for the next 24 hours. IMAGO / Kirchner-Media They say Haaland will first have dinner with a selection of City executives in Manchester this evening.

IMAGO / Sven Simon He will then visit the club’s training ground tomorrow to pose for pictures and undergo an interview with the club’s website - which is likely to be published next week.



Despite Haaland not officially becoming a City player until July 1st, interviews, and announcement content are likely taking place to allow the striker to jet off and enjoy his summer.

After a hectic season, the club will want to send Haaland off to recharge before City embark on a pre-season tour of the United States in July.

While there is no exact timescale on the announcement, it seems the club are preparing to make his sensational move official sooner rather than later.

The player himself sent City a congratulations message on Sunday afternoon after they clinched a fourth Premier League title in five seasons.

