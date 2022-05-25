Erling Haaland Pictured in Manchester City Kit Amid Media Duties Ahead of Official Announcement

Fresh footage capturing Erling Haaland wearing a Manchester City jersey has emerged on Tuesday as the Borussia Dortmund forward completes his move to the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City are expected to complete their signing of Erling Haaland in the coming days after the Norwegian flew to England for official media duties before he jets off on holiday and the Premier League champions make an official announcement.

The striker was pictured leaving a hotel with his parents on Tuesday morning, with City likely to confirm their capture of Haaland sooner rather than later.

Despite facing stiff competition from Real Madrid, the Blues conducted negotiations with the 21-year-old's camp for months and beat the Spanish champions in the race to land Haaland, who will join Manchester City on July 1.

IMAGO / osnapix Haaland flew to Manchester on Tuesday and was pictured dinner entering Pep Guardiola's restaurant Tast Catala on King Street with his father Alf-Inge, who played for City between 2000 and 2003, to have dinner with a few club executives. Mail Online / Cavendish Press The young forward arrived at City Football Academy (CFA), Manchester City's training facility, on Tuesday afternoon to undergo official club interviews that are likely to be released at some point next week. Twitter: Priceless_Silva Footage has since emerged of Haaland walking in the vicinity of the CFA in Manchester City's kit on social media, with the Etihad club's supporters displaying their excitement at an imminent announcement.

Ahead of their pre-season tour of the United States in July, City will be keen for Haaland to rest and recharge before the former Red Bull Salzburg starlet joins his new teammates to prepare for his debut season at the Etihad Stadium.

It is believed the marksman went through an additional medical check-up in Barcelona on Tuesday before flying to Manchester, where he will soon join up with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and the incoming Julian Alvarez from River Plate.

With Gabriel Jesus being heavily linked with an exit and ongoing uncertainty surrounding the respective futures of Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling at the club, Haaland's arrival is set to boost Pep Guardiola's frontline and provide the Catalan the option of operating with a natural number nine.

It is believed Haaland's decision on his next destination was not driven by money but instead the project and the potential for the young marksman to progress his development and challenge for major trophies.

Moreover, it emerged this week that Pep Guardiola rang Erling Haaland in early February - whilst the forward was still making a decision on his future past the summer.

Haaland posed a series of questions to the 51-year-old, who broke down how the Norway international would fit into the current Manchester City side and Guardiola's style of play.

