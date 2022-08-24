Erling Haaland Praised By Former Manchester City Duo

Erling Haaland was among the goals for Manchester City once more in their 3-3 draw with Newcastle on Sunday, bagging his third goal of the season in a performance that has drawn praise from ex-City pair Steve Howey and Trevor Sinclair.

Haaland's start to the season has been particularly impressive when you consider that this is his first foray into English football. Although, his goalscoring start to life in England will come as no surprise to those who watched him at his previous club.

The striker's output while playing for former side Borussia Dortmund was nothing short of remarkable given his age. Joining the club aged just 19, the Norwegian would go on to score 86 goals in 89 games for the German outfit.

IMAGO / PA Images

It's safe to say that the 22-year-old is already meeting the heady expectations that were placed upon him due to his time in Dortmund, impressing fans and pundits alike. “Haaland is perfect for the Premier League, and I think he will terrorize defenders,” Howey said to Mancity.com.

“I’ve had little discussions with Alfie, his dad, and I just knew he would fly in this league because he’s got the physique and power plus, he is direct, aggressive and he’s almost a throwback to the traditional number nine of yesteryear combined with the modern striker because he has the attributes of both.

“I’m not surprised by what I’ve seen so far, and I think he’s going to get better and better, stronger, and score plenty of goals as the season goes on.”

Sinclair was of the same opinion as his broadcast colleague but was also keen to emphasise how Haaland's smart movement benefits the whole squad, saying: “I’ve noticed that apart from those balls we have been playing in behind the defence for him to run on to, when he comes a little bit deeper, it allows Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo (Silva) to run into those spaces he’s created and that’s because the central defenders are preoccupied thinking they can’t allow Haaland to get in behind them.

“His mentality is fantastic and provided he can steer clear of injury, I think he’s going to score an unbelievable number of goals for City.”

It's hard to disagree with either of the former City men's verdicts, with Haaland seeming destined to go forth and score a substantial amount of goals for the club, given his impressive start to the season.

