Erling Haaland Rejected Bayern Munich, Sporting Director Reveals

It was no secret that Manchester City had to beat several teams to secure Erling Haaland's signature and it now appears that Bayern Munich were one of those clubs, according to their sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

It's hardly surprising that there was so much interest in the 22-year-old after his remarkable spell with Borussia Dortmund, in which the Norway striker scored 86 goals in 89 games while providing a further 23 assists.

Haaland was City's biggest signing this window, joining for an initial fee of £51million, and has showed no sign of slowing down in terms of his output. The Norwegian has made at least one goal contribution in every game he's played for the club thus far- scoring two goals in his debut against West Ham, providing an assist against Bournemouth and scoring once more in Sunday's 3-3 draw with Newcastle United.

IMAGO / Colorsport

It was understood that Haaland had many different options to choose from in the close season but ultimately came to the decision that a transfer to City was his priority, turning down some of Europe's biggest teams in the process.

It has now become clear that one of those teams were German champions Bayern Munich, with Salihamidzic confirming that his side were in talks with the striker but that he ultimately decided a move to Manchester was in his best interest.

“We had a few conversations (with Haaland), of course, that’s no secret," the sporting director said on BILD's Phrasenmaher podcast, via Fansided. "We had things in mind that we could implement. In the end, it didn’t work out for various reasons. I don’t want to blame the player. He chose something that he thinks is better for him.”

Salihamidzic's words will encourage City fans as it is further evidence of the pulling power that their club now possesses.

To acquire the services of arguably the best striker in world football despite the interest of many of Europe's elite reflects just how highly the Sky Blues are now viewed on the world stage.

