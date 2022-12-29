'Special Feeling'- Erling Haaland Reveals Childhood 'Dream' After Leeds Win

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has said his goalscoring return to Leeds was something out of his 'wildest dreams', following The Cityzens' 3-1 win against the West Yorkshire club.

It was an emotional night for the Norwegian, who was famously born in the city while his dad Alfie was playing for The Whites.

However, the striker was able to put those emotions to the back of his mind as he would go on to score two goals in the victory, helping his side close the gap on league leaders Arsenal.

IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

Those two goals took Haaland's Premier League tally to an astonishing 20 goals after just 14 appearances, making him the fastest player to reach that milestone.

Speaking after the game, City's talisman spoke of how special the occasion was for him, due to his longstanding ties with both clubs.

He told viaplay: "It's a pretty special feeling, really. (My) Father and mother were in the stands.

"When I was young I had a Leeds shirt with Erik Bakke on the back, and a City shirt with my father. It's special. It's a big day for me and my family. I'm proud, and very happy to win.

IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

"In my wildest dreams I'm playing for City against Leeds at Elland Road. You can't even dream about it. It's so surreal with a father that played for both clubs.

"It was a big day and I'll remember it for the rest of my life."

Focus for Haaland and The Sky Blues will now shift to this weekend's clash against an Everton side in desperate need of points.

While City's number nine did net two goals against Leeds, he will be motivated to put in an even stronger performance against The Toffees after squandering several chances in the previous game.

