Erling Haaland Rocks Out to Oasis' Wonderwall in Norway Dressing Room as Manchester City Transfer Edges Closer

Manchester City's incoming striker Erling Haaland has posted a new video to his Instagram story rocking out to one of Oasis' all-time classics, as his move to the Etihad Stadium edges ever closer.

As Manchester City finalise their own preparations ahead of their official unveiling of Erling Haaland, the Norwegian forward may have taken matters into his own hands on Sunday night.

The now former Borussia Dortmund striker was at the centre of the goalscoring antics once again for his country, as Norway secured a 2-1 win over Sweden on the weekend, with both strikes scored by Erling Haaland.

Manchester City's incoming £51 million centre-forward celebrated his performance in true Mancunian spirit in the Norway dressing room after the game, as he took to social media to chill out to one of Oasis' all-time greatest hits.

In a Instagram story upload after the victory, Erling Haaland filmed himself swaying to Oasis' 'Wonderwall', with many Manchester City fans taking this as their own official announcement of the player's imminent arrival at the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland was in high spirits after scoring from the penalty spot to give Norway the lead against Sweden in the first half of their UEFA Nations League clash, before doubling his country's lead with a well-taken right-footed strike in the second 45 minutes.

Manchester City confirmed last month that they had reached an agreement with both Borussia Dortmund and Erling Haaland for the transfer of the player, with the move set to be made official and the player arriving at the club by July 1st.

The expectation is that Erling Haaland will link-up with his new teammates and Pep Guardiola for the club's pre-season tour of the United States midway through July, as they look to defend their Premier League crown for the third consecutive season.

