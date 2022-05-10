Skip to main content

Erling Haaland 'Swayed' into Making Manchester City Move By Pep Guardiola Factor

It has been revealed that Erling Haaland and his father were ultimately 'swayed' into making the decision to join Manchester City by three crucial factors, according to a new report.

A wide array of credible sources have now stated that Manchester City have pipped Real Madrid in the battle for Erling Haaland’s signature ahead of the coming summer transfer window.

While it is easy to understand why City replaced the legendary Sergio Aguero with arguably the best young striker in world football at present, several fans have questioned what prompted the Norwegian international towards making the switch to the Etihad Stadium.

The various reasons behind such a major decision at this point in Erling Haaland's career have now come to light via a new report from English media, which details three factors behind the move.

imago1009209454h

As per a report by David McDonnell of the Mirror, Erling Haaland and his father Alf Inge-Haaland have been ‘swayed’ by Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola and his signature attacking ‘style of play’ at the Premier League Champions.

imago1011741268h

In addition, they are also reportedly not only of the belief that Manchester City’s style of play suits the 21-year old the most, but that the club offers the Borussia Dortmund striker the best chance of ‘sustained success’ during the peak of his career.

imago1011693352h

It has also been revealed that with Karim Benzema continuing to be in red-hot form for Real Madrid, the player’s camp holds the belief that the gifted striker has a ‘guaranteed’ place in the Premier League champions’ starting XI.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This ties itself to a recent report by Graeme Bailey of 90 Min, that stated that while Haaland had previously been ‘uncommitted’ about his future, Manchester City had reportedly held ‘talks’ about his role at the Etihad Stadium - which is believed to have been a ‘crucial’ factor behind his decision to ultimately snub Real Madrid.

Guillem Balague also told BBC Sport that when the Norwegian international’s camp enquired about Pep Guardiola’s long-term future at Manchester City, they were ensured that the plan was to prolong the Catalan boss’ stay.

With the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano revealing in April that the Manchester City boss wanted Erling Haaland’s signature ‘at all costs’, the transfer seems like a match made in heaven.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Phillips 3
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Monitoring Premier League Midfielder After Paul Pogba Move Collapse

By Vayam Lahoti27 minutes ago
imago0042243176h
News

How a Manchester City Legend Helped Organise Erling Haaland's Medical

By Harry Siddall1 hour ago
imago1009209454h
News

Erling Haaland's 'Main Motivation' Behind Manchester City Move Revealed

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
Bazunu 3
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Loanee Informs Club About Future Decision Amid League One Stint

By Vayam Lahoti1 hour ago
imago1011557294h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Match Officials: West Ham United vs Manchester City (Premier League)

By City Xtra2 hours ago
imago1011770552h
News

Manchester City Set to Escape UEFA Ban Following Post-Real Madrid Reaction

By Srinivas Sadhanand2 hours ago
imago1011872724h
News

Pep Guardiola Piles On The Praise for One 'Amazing' Manchester City Star Following Newcastle Win

By Srinivas Sadhanand2 hours ago
imago1011790267h
Transfer Rumours

€100 Million Offer Could 'Change' Manchester City's Transfer Decision on Key Midfielder

By Harry Siddall14 hours ago