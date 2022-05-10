Erling Haaland 'Swayed' into Making Manchester City Move By Pep Guardiola Factor

It has been revealed that Erling Haaland and his father were ultimately 'swayed' into making the decision to join Manchester City by three crucial factors, according to a new report.

A wide array of credible sources have now stated that Manchester City have pipped Real Madrid in the battle for Erling Haaland’s signature ahead of the coming summer transfer window.

While it is easy to understand why City replaced the legendary Sergio Aguero with arguably the best young striker in world football at present, several fans have questioned what prompted the Norwegian international towards making the switch to the Etihad Stadium.

The various reasons behind such a major decision at this point in Erling Haaland's career have now come to light via a new report from English media, which details three factors behind the move.

IMAGO / Eibnar As per a report by David McDonnell of the Mirror, Erling Haaland and his father Alf Inge-Haaland have been ‘swayed’ by Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola and his signature attacking ‘style of play’ at the Premier League Champions. IMAGO / Uwe Kraft In addition, they are also reportedly not only of the belief that Manchester City’s style of play suits the 21-year old the most, but that the club offers the Borussia Dortmund striker the best chance of ‘sustained success’ during the peak of his career. IMAGO / Moritz Müller

It has also been revealed that with Karim Benzema continuing to be in red-hot form for Real Madrid, the player’s camp holds the belief that the gifted striker has a ‘guaranteed’ place in the Premier League champions’ starting XI.

This ties itself to a recent report by Graeme Bailey of 90 Min, that stated that while Haaland had previously been ‘uncommitted’ about his future, Manchester City had reportedly held ‘talks’ about his role at the Etihad Stadium - which is believed to have been a ‘crucial’ factor behind his decision to ultimately snub Real Madrid.

Guillem Balague also told BBC Sport that when the Norwegian international’s camp enquired about Pep Guardiola’s long-term future at Manchester City, they were ensured that the plan was to prolong the Catalan boss’ stay.

With the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano revealing in April that the Manchester City boss wanted Erling Haaland’s signature ‘at all costs’, the transfer seems like a match made in heaven.

