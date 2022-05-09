Erling Haaland to Say Goodbye to Borussia Dortmund Fans THIS WEEKEND as Manchester City Chief Informs German Club of Decision

The deal to take Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City should be officially confirmed by either party over the course of the week, according to Sky Germany, who have provided further details on the situation.

The Norwegian international striker is expected to take the next step in his development within the game, which is set to take him to the Premier League and specifically Manchester City.

Further information from German media follows a report from David Ornstein of the Athletic that reveals Erling Haaland to Manchester City is now being described as a 'done deal' in some quarters.

While there are some finer details to be completed, which aren't expected to cause any further complication, Haaland should find himself as a Manchester City player come the start of pre-season, and Sky Germany have now offered further details on where the deal stands and what has developed in recent days.

IMAGO / Revierfoto According to Sky Germany, Erling Haaland to Manchester City is now 'nearing completion', and the striker has now informed Borussia Dortmund about his departure at the end of the season. IMAGO / Moritz Müller It is further revealed that Manchester City's CEO Ferran Soriano informed Borussia Dortmund official Hans-Joachim Watzke last week that the Premier League giants were ready to activate the release clause - which is understood to be €75 million - in Erling Haaland's contract. IMAGO / Beautiful Sports In terms of a time frame as to when the deal could be made official by either party, Sky Germany report that an official announcement could come over the course of this week - which is 'extremely important' to Erling Haaland himself, in order to say goodbye to the Dortmund fans in their final home game this weekend.

Unlike the format of other transfer fees, Sky in Germany highlight that in the case of Erling Haaland's release clause, this particular sum must be paid by Manchester City in one instalment - which certainly won't be a problem for the Etihad club.

For Manchester City, their summer transfer business is unlikely to end with the signing of the Norwegian striker, with the understanding in various quarters being that they have an intention to secure the signing of a central midfielder in the coming months.

While the Premier League club have a substantial list of names under consideration, Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong, West Ham's Declan Rice, and River Plater's Enzo Fernandez have all been linked with a move in recent weeks.

