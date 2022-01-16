Erling Haaland 'Top' of City's List, Young Starlet Set For Championship Loan - Man City Transfer News and Rumours: January 16th 2022

All the latest Manchester City transfer news, gossip, and rumours from around the world, with the transfer window closing on January 31st.

Who Have Man City Been Linked With?

Erling Haaland is top of Manchester City's list, as they look to sign a top striker during the summer transfer window. (Fabrizio Romano)



Manchester City are 'monitoring' the situation of AS Monaco midfielder, Benoît Badiashile. The 20-year-old is a 'serious target' for Newcastle United, however, the Blues and West Ham United are keeping tabs. (RMC Sport)

Who Could Be Leaving Man City?

Tommy Doyle is closing in on a loan move to Cardiff for the rest of the season. Manchester City will terminate the current agreement with Hamburg to allow the deal to be completed. (Ben Ransom, Sky Sports)



Patrick Roberts is set to join Sunderland for the rest of the season, with a medical scheduled in the next few days. Roberts’ Manchester City contract expires in the summer. (Sky Sports)

Confirmed Man City Signings

N/A.

Confirmed Man City Departures

Ferran Torres to FC Barcelona (£46.7M)

Taylor Harwood-Bellis to Stoke City (Six-Month Loan)

James Trafford to Bolton Wanderers (Six-Month Loan)

Confirmed Man City Contract Extensions

Finley Burns (2027)

Shea Charles (2027)

