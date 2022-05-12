Skip to main content

Erling Haaland VISITED Manchester City's Training Ground Last Month, New Report Reveals

Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland was spotted at Manchester City's training ground last month, as rumours continued to circle over a potential summer switch to the Etihad Stadium for the Norwegian.

Manchester City confirmed the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund subject to an agreement over personal terms with the forward's representatives on Tuesday after their long-drawn pursuit of the Norway international.

The 21-year-old will become a Manchester City player on July 1 and will bid farewell to Borussia Dortmund supporters when his current side face Hertha Berlin in their final home game of the Bundesliga campaign on Saturday.

After completing a medical in the company of doctors representing the Premier League champions in Brussels earlier this week, Haaland was pictured training in Dortmund on Tuesday and his upcoming transfer to the Etihad Stadium was subsequently made official.

However, according to the latest information of Sam Lee of The Athletic, the former Red Bull Salzburg star visited City's training ground at some point in April, with there being a great element of secrecy about the same.

It has been reported while the current Premier League leaders have denied such claims, manager Pep Guardiola was also believed to have paid officials at the Etihad Stadium a visit in the spring of 2016 before he replaced Manuel Pellegrini a few months on in the summer.

Haaland has been offered a lucrative deal with a reported weekly wage around £400,000-per-week that will put him alongside De Bruyne as one of the highest earners at the Etihad Stadium.

Read More

As per sources close to the Etihad club, the forward's release clause at City is estimated to be between €150 million (£128 million) and €200 million (£170 million).

Haaland has emerged as one of the deadliest finishers in world football since joining Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in 2020 and will be spearheading Manchester City's star-studded attack next season.

Following their failed pursuit of Tottenham's Harry Kane last summer, City have finally managed to bring in a world-class striker to fill the void left by Sergio Aguero's departure from the club at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

