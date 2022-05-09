Erling Haaland's Decision on Future Could Come Within ONE WEEK Reveals Borussia Dortmund Chief
Recently, a flurry of reports have revealed that Manchester City may have finally won their long-drawn out battle with La Liga champions Real Madrid to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in the coming summer.
Mike Keegan of the Daily Mail initially broke the story regarding Manchester City having ‘agreed terms’ with the Norwegian international’s representatives.
Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News had also claimed that ‘sources at Real Madrid’ are ‘privately accepting’ that Manchester City are now in pole position to secure the services of the star striker in the summer.
David Ornstein of the Athletic has also stated that the 21-year old has now ‘given the green light’ to a switch to the Etihad Stadium for the 2022/23 campaign.
While all the recent signs have pointed towards the youngster showing a clear preference towards playing for Pep Guardiola’s side from next season, Borussia Dortmund director Sebastian Kehl has revealed when their club’s biggest asset will make a final decision about where his next destination lies.
"I think we will have clarity (on Erling Haaland's future) in the next week”, he told German television network SPORT 1, as translated and relayed by BVB Buzz.
While it has been previously reported that Erling Haaland would have decided where his future lies in March, there has remained a question mark around the sought-after striker’s summer plans.
Spanish outlet COPE had also recently claimed how the striking sensation, who was previously believed to be ‘uncommitted’ about arriving to a final decision, was ‘convinced’ by Manchester City’s ‘plans’ regarding how they mean to utilise his strengths if they secure his services next season.
In addition, the Telegraph had also reported how the player was keen on heading to the blue side of Manchester, regardless of Pep Guardiola’s long-term future at the club which puts Manchester City in the driving seat for his signature.
While stranger things have happened in football, it does seem like Erling Haaland’s eventual decision will be joining Manchester City in the coming months - which would not come as a surprise to many watching fans at this point.
