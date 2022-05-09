Erling Haaland's Decision on Future Could Come Within ONE WEEK Reveals Borussia Dortmund Chief

Borussia Dortmund director, Sebastian Kehl has revealed that the German giants will have 'clarity' on the future of Manchester City's primary striker target Erling Haaland in the next week.

Recently, a flurry of reports have revealed that Manchester City may have finally won their long-drawn out battle with La Liga champions Real Madrid to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in the coming summer.

Mike Keegan of the Daily Mail initially broke the story regarding Manchester City having ‘agreed terms’ with the Norwegian international’s representatives.

Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News had also claimed that ‘sources at Real Madrid’ are ‘privately accepting’ that Manchester City are now in pole position to secure the services of the star striker in the summer.

While it has been previously reported that Erling Haaland would have decided where his future lies in March, there has remained a question mark around the sought-after striker’s summer plans.

Spanish outlet COPE had also recently claimed how the striking sensation, who was previously believed to be ‘uncommitted’ about arriving to a final decision, was ‘convinced’ by Manchester City’s ‘plans’ regarding how they mean to utilise his strengths if they secure his services next season.

In addition, the Telegraph had also reported how the player was keen on heading to the blue side of Manchester, regardless of Pep Guardiola’s long-term future at the club which puts Manchester City in the driving seat for his signature.

While stranger things have happened in football, it does seem like Erling Haaland’s eventual decision will be joining Manchester City in the coming months - which would not come as a surprise to many watching fans at this point.

