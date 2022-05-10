Erling Haaland's 'Main Motivation' Behind Manchester City Move Revealed

It has been revealed that Erling Haaland's 'main motivation' behind opting for Manchester City ahead of other potential suitors this summer were 'footballing reasons', as winning the Ballon d'Or is understood to be his goal at his next club of choice.

On Monday, Manchester City managed to grab all the headlines with several reports claiming that they have finally won the long-drawn race to complete the signing of Erling Haaland next summer.

The ever-reliable David Ornstein of the Athletic had reported that the biggest transfer in world football was set to be confirmed by either Manchester City or Borussia Dortmund ‘next week’, with ‘personal terms’ agreed with the player’s representatives.

Additionally, it was also claimed that the Bundesliga giants are expecting to be formally notified by the Premier League champions about paying the striking sensation’s £63 million release clause in ‘the days ahead’.

As the sensational swoop looks imminent, revelations have emerged about the Norwegian striker’s goals ahead of his switch to the Etihad Stadium.

IMAGO / Eibnar According to a report by the I, Erling Haaland’s ‘main motivation’ has always been ‘footballing reasons’ at a club that could fulfil his dream of becoming the best player in the world. IMAGO / Revierfoto It has also been revealed that the Borussia Dortmund talisman’s aim is also to win the Ballon d’Or and to compete in the latter stages of the Champions League, as the opportunity of working alongside Pep Guardiola at Manchester City ‘excites’ him. IMAGO / Uwe Kraft

These claims tie in with a recent report by Graeme Bailey of 90 Min that stated that while the 21-year old had previously been ‘uncommitted’ about deciding his future club, ‘talks’ about his role at Manchester City were ‘crucial’ in his decision to join the club.

In addition, Spanish journalist Guillem Balague had also revealed that Erling Haaland’s camp were assured that Pep Guardiola was set to extend his stay at Manchester City beyond the summer of 2023.

With Manchester City doing everything from their perspective to create the most conducive environment for Erling Haaland to succeed, it comes as no surprise to discover that the ambitious youngster has opted for the Etihad Stadium as his destination of choice.

