Erling Haaland’s Manchester City Medical Date Revealed

Erling Haaland should complete his Manchester City medical and sign his new contract BEFORE the end of this week, according to an emerging report.

It is the news that has taken the footballing world by storm this Monday morning. Erling Haaland looks set to make the sensational switch from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City.

The Norway international has been the Blues' prime candidate to replace Sergio Agüero since a deal to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur fell through - and it looks like they have finally got their man.

David Ornstein broke the exclusive report this morning that Haaland's transfer to the Etihad Stadium is a done deal, with personal terms between City, Dortmund and the players' representatives agreed last month.

Throughout the day, different journalists and publications have emerged to add their spin on the story and are all in agreement that the 21-year-old's arrival in Manchester is imminent.

IMAGO / Moritz Müller The latest information - according to the Borussia Dortmund site, Ruhr Nachrichten BVB - is that Haaland should complete his City medical before the German outfit's final Bundesliga game this Saturday. IMAGO / Moritz Müller That would give the striker a chance to say a proper goodbye to the Signal Iduna Park and then sign his new reportedly five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium.

IMAGO / Uwe Kraft Erling's father, Alfie, spent three years at City between 2000-2003 and has been crucial in negotiations.



The player himself has been pictured at City games and in a blue shirt multiple times in his youth - famously sporting a Mario Balotelli jersey in training and sitting amongst the Blues supporters for the 2014 Capital One Cup final.

After breaking through at RB Salzburg, the prolific forward made the move to Germany to continue his rapid development as a top-level striker.

In 88 Bundesliga appearances, Haaland has scored a staggering 85 goals and contributed to his side's German Cup win last season.

Pep Guardiola is said to be the main attraction for Haaland, but operating in the Premier League and fighting for every major trophy is surely another driving force behind his decision.

