Erling Haaland’s Manchester City Release Clause Revealed by British Media

The value of Erling Haaland's release clause at Manchester City lies between £128 million and £170 million, according to a new report.

There has been talk of a potential release clause inserted into Erling Haaland's contract at the Etihad Stadium after Manchester City confirmed the signing of the 21-year-old forward ahead of next season this week.

The Norway international was heavily linked with a sensational move to Real Madrid in recent months, with information amongst various quarters that Spain was the Leeds-born star's preferred destination should he have left Dortmund in the summer.

City are believed to have activated the recently reported £51 million release clause inserted into Haaland's contract at the Signal Iduna Park after months of negotiations with the forward's representatives.

Haaland is likely to bid farewell to Borussia Dortmund supporters in his current side's final home game of the Bundesliga campaign against Hertha Berlin on Saturday. According to a new report by James Ducker of The Telegraph, Haaland's release clause is estimated to be between €150 million (£128 million) and €200 million (£170 million). It has been revealed that each of the contenders in the running to sign Haaland were required to agree on a release clause as part of any deal and that it formed a part of the negotiation process, with City believed to be 'entirely relaxed' with the same. Though City finally won the race to sign the striker, Haaland made it clear to the Blues he would have received the financial package he has been offered at the Etihad Stadium at any of Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern.

Moreover, as per recent reports, two key factors in Haaland choosing City were his ties with the club his father Alfie represented for three years and the prospect of working under Pep Guardiola and playing alongside the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden to compete for major trophies.

The young forward has been offered a lucrative deal with a reported weekly wage around £400,000-per-week that will put him alongside De Bruyne as one of the highest earners at the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland has emerged as one of the deadliest finishers in world football since joining Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in 2020 and will be spearheading Manchester City's star-studded attack next season.

Following their failed pursuit of Tottenham's Harry Kane last summer, City have finally managed to bring in a world-class striker to fill the void left by Sergio Aguero's departure from the club at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

