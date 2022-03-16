Erling Haaland's Release Clause Has a Deadline by Which Manchester City or Real Madrid Must Activate It By

Manchester City, Real Madrid, or any other potential suitor for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland must activate his release clause by the end of next month, according to a new claim from Germany this week.

The past few days have certainly signalled an intensified pursuit of the Norway international, following a suggestion from England that claimed Manchester City had a deal ready to go for Erling Haaland to join the club in the coming summer.

While Manchester City appear to have the finances ready to sanction a deal - with a total outlay in the region of £100 million, including the initial release clause and various fees and add-ons, as well as a £26 million per year salary package - Real Madrid still remain a tempted proposition for the Dortmund man.

Now however, it appears as though there may be a deadline on when clubs must activate the player's £63 million release clause by in order to secure his services for the upcoming season and beyond.

IMAGO / Kirchner-Media According to the information of German newspaper BILD on Wednesday, as translated and relayed by BVB Newsblog, Erling Haaland's release clause - understood to be in the region of £63 million - has to be activated before April 30th, 2022. IMAGO / Team 2 This will likely cause no problems for any of the potential suitors - least of all Manchester City and Real Madrid, who have shown a clear intention to do whatever it takes to sign the Norway international ahead of next season. However, it may put some level of pressure on Team Haaland, who must thrash out the terms of any potential contract with the clubs seeking to sign the player sooner than possibly expected. IMAGO / Team 2

For Manchester City, their sole focus from the end of the last summer transfer window has always been on Erling Haaland, and beating some of Europe's biggest clubs to the signature of the most sought after player in Europe at present.

However, alternative options may have to be lined up in the event of Haaland opting for a move to Real Madrid alongside Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe - who also appears to be keen on a switch to the Spanish capital.

City may even look to reignite their interest in Tottenham forward Harry Kane, although complications in negotiating with Spurs chief Daniel Levy will likely have put them off the England captain for the foreseeable - potentially opening a door for rivals Manchester United to swoop in for the player.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube