Erling Haaland's Strike against Borussia Dortmund Emulating Pep Guardiola's Mentor

Manchester City Striker Erling Haaland scored the second and decisive goal against Borussia Dortmund and had pundits comparing him to one of the world's greatest players

“I know how to stop Erling Haaland. We have to stop them [Manchester City] as a whole, Erling is the least of our problems," Nico Schlotterbeck said before Borussia Dortmund's trip to Manchester.

This was the first time Erling Haaland was up against his previous club since making his £54 million move from the Westfalenstadion (Signal Iduna Park) to the Etihad Stadium but it was not the first time Schlotterbeck would be playing against the Norwegian striker.

The German international faced the prolific Haaland last season in the Bundesliga whilst at Freiburg, where he also managed to prevent Haaland from scoring in a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in August 2021.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, Borussia Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck and Raphaël Guerreiro IMAGO / Colorsport

"They didn't stop me. I scored," Haaland said in the post match interview.

These comments from Schlotterbeck and Haaland didn't catch the headlines as much as what was coming out from pundits regarding the winning goal four minutes after a thunderous strike from John Stones brought the Cityzens level after Jude Bellingham had scored for the German Side after 54 minutes.

"What a goal," Pep Guardiola said about Haalands strike.

"I remember a long time ago in Barcelona Johan Cruyff scored one quite similar against Atletico Madrid. It's nice Erling emulated Johan Cruyff.

"Maybe the people who know me know the influence of [Johan] Cruyff in my life as a person, mentor and manager. Years ago he scored in Camp Nou and scored a goal v Atleti [Atletico Madrid], it was quite similar to [Erling] Haaland and the moment he scored it I felt Cruyff, it was quite similar."

It wasn't just Guardiola who was full of praise for Haaland's contribution and finish with both former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand and Dion Dublin both commenting on the finish and confidence the 22 year old has to keep going when things aren't quite going his way.

"What I love about him is a lot of strikers would panic when they aren't getting much of the ball. He is calm and just thinks, I want goals. It is all about the end product and winning games for Haaland," Ferdinand said on BT Sport.

"Only certain players can go into a winning dressing room and fit in seamlessly, there has to be arrogance and confidence. He is delivering so much.

"He [Guardiola] isn't trying to compare them [Cruyff and Haaland] as players but they are players who come up with moments. Only he was going to score that goal tonight."

IMAGO / NTB

"Any other player would've tried to strike it with their right foot on the volley, but Haaland's gone with the left foot. It's hard to describe. He's got to be at least eight foot in the air when he connects with the ball, it's an amazing finish," Dublin said on BBC Radio 5Live

"He's [Haaland] gone with the correct foot obviously because it's gone in the back of the net! He's a left-footer and many times, you will do things in an unorthodox way with your good foot which makes it look really difficult, but you're more comfortable because it's your good foot.

"Man City were below par, but even so, they got over the line. Two very, very good goals. [John] Stones' goal was 22 yards out, what a strike that was.

"And then you've got Haaland. I don't know what he's thinking, finishing with the wrong side of the foot in mid-air. Absolutely outstanding finish" the former Aston Villa striker continued.