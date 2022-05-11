Skip to main content

Erling Haaland's Two KEY Reasons for Manchester City Move Revealed Following Official Announcement

Sources close to Manchester City have revealed why Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland decided to head to the Etihad Stadium despite interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona in recent months.

Manchester City confirmed the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund subject to an agreement over personal terms with the forward's representatives on Tuesday after their long-drawn pursuit of the Norway international.

The 21-year-old will become a Manchester City player on July 1 and will bid farewell to Borussia Dortmund supporters when his current side face Hertha Berlin in their final home game of the Bundesliga campaign on Saturday.

After completing a medical in the company of doctors representing the Premier League champions in Brussels earlier this week, Haaland was pictured training in Dortmund on Tuesday and his upcoming transfer to the Etihad Stadium was subsequently made official.

Real Madrid - who pulled off an incredible, late comeback against the Blues in the Champions League semi-final - were widely considered to be the forward's preferred destination in recent months and were in the running to secure the signing of Haaland.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich also displayed interest in the Leeds-born striker but Manchester City's project, manager, squad as well as an emotional attachment with the club Haaland supported growing up, persuaded the Norwegian to seal a move to east Manchester.

According to Stuart Brennan of Manchester Evening News, Haaland made it clear to City he would have received the financial package he has been offered at the Etihad Stadium at any of Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern and that his lifelong connection to City contributed significantly to his decision.

It has been reported that two key factors in Haaland choosing City were his ties with the club his father Alfie represented for three years and the prospect of working under Pep Guardiola and playing alongside the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden to compete for major trophies.

The young forward has been offered a lucrative deal with a reported weekly wage around £400,000-per-week that will put him alongside De Bruyne as one of the highest earners at the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland has emerged as one of the deadliest finishers in world football since joining Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in 2020 and will be spearheading Manchester City's star-studded attack next season.

Following their failed pursuit of Tottenham's Harry Kane last summer, City have finally managed to bring in a world-class striker to fill the void left by Sergio Aguero's departure from the club at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

