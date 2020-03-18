Man City confirm stadium, ticket office and stadium tour closures and cancellations amid coronavirus pandemic

The club have made the decision in line with recent government advice to avoid all unnecessary social gatherings, and after all elite English football was suspended until April at the earliest.

The City Store, situated just outside of the Etihad Stadium Family Stand entrance, is usually a hub for City fans looking to purchase replica shirts, clothing, and other memorabilia, but from Wednesday it has been forced into shutting its doors for the next few weeks at least.

A statement from Manchester City on Tuesday night read, "We recognise that this is an uncertain time for our supporters and would like to reassure you that your welfare, and the welfare of our wider community, remains our priority."

The news comes after Manchester City players were forced to abandon training and were told to follow individually tailored plans at home instead.

Any fans who have purchased Stadium Tour tickets will be issued with a full refund.

