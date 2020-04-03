Etihad Stadium considered for potential auxiliary hospital to aid coronavirus fight

Premier League stadiums are being considered for use as auxiliary hospitals amid the coronavirus pandemic, with a number of clubs already handing over their stadiums according to Mike Keegan with the Daily Mail.

Manchester City are among those clubs, with nurses already using the facilities for training courses while the club continues talks with healthcare providers to see what other aid they can offer.

At one stage, the Etihad was even considered for use as a field hospital until another location (the Manchester Central exhibition centre) was chosen instead. Despite this, as already mentioned, the Etihad’s facilities will still be used extensively over the coming weeks and months.

Frontline NHS workers could end up using the club’s gym in order to exercise and a shuttle service is due to be provided to transport them to Manchester Central, dubbed the ‘Nightingale of the North’ following the moniker of the temporary hospital in London’s ExCeL Arena.

There are also discussions regarding the provision of childcare for doctors and nurses, while City’s stadium could be used as a storehouse for essential items which would allow key workers to stock up without having to go to the supermarket.

Finally, it is also mentioned by Keegan that should the crisis spiral even further, the ground could also be used as a temporary morgue - but there is confidence that such a scenario will not come to pass.

