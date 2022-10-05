Etihad Will Hold Minute's Silence Before Champions League Fixture

Manchester City come up against FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night and will hold a minute's silence before kick-off, UEFA has confirmed.

This moment of silence will commemorate the victims of the tragic events at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia, as 125 people died in a stampede.

During a game between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya in the Indonesian Premier League, tear gas was fired into the stands in an attempt to disperse rioting fans, leading to the harrowing scenes that took place on Saturday.

All Champions League, Europa League, Europa Conference League and Women's World Cup play-off matches will hold a moment of silence to remember those who were lost.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino offered his condolences after what he called "a dark day for all involved in football", labelling the incident "a tragedy beyond all comprehension".

Man City and FC Copenhagen will stand together in silence at the Etihad before kicking off, with first taking on third in Group G.

The other fixture in the group will see Sevilla welcome Borussia Dortmund, with a win for the Germans potentially taking them to the top of the group if City fail to win.

