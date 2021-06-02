European Championships, Copa America, World Cup Qualifiers and Friendlies - Which Man City Players Are Heading Out On International Duty This Summer?

Domestic duties may have been completed, but international duty calls for 17 Manchester City players, as they prepare for numerous friendlies and tournaments in the coming weeks.

As well as qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the European Championship and Copa America start in less than two weeks, with over a dozen Manchester City players expected to represent their nations across both competitions.

Four City players have the opportunity to potentially be part of the first England squad since 1996 to win the European Championships, with Gareth Southgate’s youthful squad fortunate to be playing the majority of their matches on home soil.

Meanwhile, Ederson and Gabriel Jesus will be part of a Brazil squad looking to defend their Copa America title on home turf, after the competition was moved to Brazil with just 13 days notice.

As players prepare to represent their various nations, here is everything you need to know about the 17 Manchester City players who will be seeking to add to their growing silverware collection this summer…

England

A total of four Manchester City players have been included in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad for this summer’s Euros, with the semi-finals and final of the tournament both being played at Wembley Stadium.

Kyle Walker and John Stones were both recalled to the England squad earlier in the season after incredibly successful campaigns. Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling were also included as part of England’s scintillating set of forwards for this summer’s tournament.

The four could feature in upcoming friendlies against Austria and Romania, before the first group stage game against Croatia on June 13th.

Spain

Aymeric Laporte, who recently switched allegiance to Spain from France is one of three Manchester City players to be representing Spain at this year’s tournament. Ferran Torres, who scored a hat-trick for his country earlier in the season, and Rodri make-up the Manchester City trio who will be representing Spain this summer.

Portugal

Three Manchester City players will be part of a star-studded Portugal squad who will be looking to defend their crown at the European Championships this summer. The club's Player of the Year Ruben Dias, along with Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva have all been selected by Fernando Santos.

The Portuguese find themselves in the incredibly competitive Group F, with Dias, Cancelo and Bernardo all expected to come against Germany and France during the group stages of the tournament.

Belgium

Despite suffering fractures to his nose and eye socket during Manchester City’s Champions League Final defeat to Chelsea, Kevin De Bruyne is expected to be part of Roberto Martinez’s Belgium squad for the tournament.

The former Everton boss said that De Bruyne “doesn't need surgery” and, “I feel positive that he will be able to join us in the near future,” when speaking about the midfielder's nasty injury.

It is rumoured that the 29 year-old will be unavailable for Belgium’s first game against Russia on June 12th, but it is hoped he will be fit for group stage games against Denmark and Finland, as well the knock-out stages, should Belgium qualify.

Germany

Manchester City’s top goalscorer this season, Ilkay Gundogan, is the only player from Pep Guardiola's squad to be called-up by outgoing Joachim Löw for the Euros. Gundogan will likely face team-mates Dias, Cancelo and Bernardo when Germany face Portugal on June 19th at the Allianz Arena.

Holland

Despite making just 13 appearances for the Premier League Champions all season, Nathan Ake is part of the Dutch squad for the European Championships. The 26 year-old could come up against fellow Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko, when the Netherlands face Ukraine on June 13th.

Ukraine

The 14th and final Manchester City player at this year’s European Championships will be the remarkable Oleksandr Zinchenko - who City supporters can look forward to seeing play in a midfield role for Andriy Shevchenko's side.

The Ukrainian team face friendlies against Northern Ireland and Cyprus, before group stage matches against Holland, North Macedonia and Austria at the tournament.

Brazil

Two of Pep Guardiola’s squad are part of the Brazil squad for the defence of their Copa America title on home soil. Golden Glove winner Ederson and striker Gabriel Jesus have both been chosen by Brazil for the tournament, after Argentina opted to pull-out of hosting the South American competition due the Coronavirus pandemic.

Algeria

Riyad Mahrez is expected to captain his country Algeria in four friendlies over the next fortnight with the 33 year-old part of a squad who have games against Mauritania, Mali, Tunisia and Burundi scheduled for between June 3rd and June 16th.

Other

Zack Steffen wasn’t part of the USMNT roster for a series of matches despite a successful season as City’s second goalkeeper.

Meanwhile, Sergio Aguero, who joined Barcelona on Monday has been selected by Argentina for their Copa America campaign, while Eric Garcia, who also joined the La Liga heavyweights on a free transfer was selected by Spain.

