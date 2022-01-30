European Wonderkid 'Passes' Medical Ahead of Move to Manchester City

Manchester City target Zalan Vancsa has reportedly passed his medical, with only an announcement to follow about the club's latest acquisition.

Hungarian wonderkid Zalan Vancsa has been strongly linked with a switch to Manchester City from MTK Budapest FC.

It was recently reported that the 17-year old’s move to the Premier League champions was set to be completed ‘soon’, with the medical claimed as the final stage behind the transfer becoming a done deal.

As per new information by journalist Ben Boscak, Zalan Vancsa is understood to have ‘passed’ his medical at the club and is expected to become a Manchester City player imminently.

It was previously reported that the Budapest-born talent looked set to join City Football Group-owned club Lommel SK on loan.

However, it was claimed that due to the fact that his registration ‘will take too long’ in Belgium, the youngster is expected to stay on loan at MTK Budapest FC for the rest of the ongoing season.

While predominantly being classed as a left-winger, Vancsa is also capable of operating on the right flank as well as as striker, pointing to his brilliant versatility which is a trait that is known to be appreciated by Pep Guardiola.

One of Hungary’s most highly-rated prospects, the gifted forward’s capture could be a sign of being prepared for a City rebuild in the future, with the likes of Cole Palmer and James McAtee being readied to be the club’s torchbearers in time.

As things stand, the Sky Blues are well-stocked in the wide department to say the least, with the likes of Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish, and Gabriel Jesus comprising an incredible batch of wingers at the club.

However, the investment into Zalan Vancsa’s talent at such a young age is a decision that could bode perfectly for the future by Manchester City.

