"Even Burnley Could Afford Haaland", "Let Your Best Players Go to Bayern!" - Many Manchester City Fans React to Borussia Dortmund Chief Claims on Erling Haaland

Several Manchester City fans have reacted to Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke's dig at the Premier League champions prior to Erling Haaland's confirmed move to the Etihad Stadium next season.

Manchester City confirmed their long-awaited acquisition of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday after manager Pep Guardiola refused to talk about the impending announcement in his press conference ahead of a league meeting with Wolves on Wednesday.

Alongside their January swoop for River Plate's Julian Alvarez, City have closed a deal and agreed personal terms over a deal for the 21-year-old, who reportedly underwent a medical in the company of doctors representing Manchester City in Brussels on Monday.

imago1011820851h

Borussia Dortmund released their talisman from training on Monday to take care of personal matters, with Haaland set to become a Manchester City player on July 1 after the club confirmed an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer.

imago1011921137h

The young marksman has reportedly been offered a lucrative deal that will put him alongside Kevin De Bruyne as one of the highest earners at the Etihad Stadium.

imago1011918456h

Prior to the official announcement made by City on Tuesday, Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke seemingly aimed a dig at Manchester City's financial muscle in rather questionable fashion.

In an interview with CNN, Watzke said: "When a player does well, we have to fight against the really big clubs with oligarchs and the Arab states behind them. We cannot win this fight," as quoted by BVB Buzz.

"We have played football for 113 years, and for 111 years, we played without Erling Haaland. And you can be sure if Erling decides to leave us, we will find the next (player) 100% percent."

A cluster of Manchester City fans have since taken to social media to react to Watzke's dig at the Blues and their ownership. 

