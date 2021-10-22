    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    "Even If We Win, We've Lost", "A Crime Against Humanity!" - Numerous Man City Fans React to Significant Kit News Ahead Of Premier League Clash

    Numerous Manchester City fans have reacted to the news Pep Guardiola's side will be wearing their heavily criticised third strip in the Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion
    Author:
    Publish date:

    It's always an exciting time of the year when Manchester City announce their kits for the upcoming season.

    There have been some classics down the years. The red and black away strip in 2012 and the 'glow in the dark' third kit in 2016 to just name a few - and fans were hoping to add some to that collection this year. 

    However, despite some positive reactions to the home and away shirts, the design for this year's third strip caused chaos.

    With the usual navy blue colours, Puma decided to move the club badge to the back of the neck and replaced the usual it on the front of the jersey with just 'Man City' in bold text.

    READ MORE: City set for battle with Bayern Munich and Dortmund for striker

    READ MORE: City fans think they may have found their Pep Guardiola replacement

    It's something Puma have fully launched this year, with Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Marseille suffering the same fate.

    We haven't seen this kit in the flesh as of yet, but this is all set to change on Saturday evening. It's been confirmed that Pep Guardiola's side to take on Brighton and Hove Albion will be donning the ambitious third strip.

    This has, quite predictably, not gone down well on social media, and users have taken to City Xtra's Twitter page to actively show their embarrassment. 

    Some have gone quite extreme, calling the design a 'crime against humanity'. However, some have gone a bit light-hearted, comparing the look of the shirt to 'pyjamas'

    Even Brighton's official Twitter account got involved.

    READ MORE: Ferran Torres provides fans with encouraging fitness update

    READ MORE: Leaked details of 2022/2023 Man City home kit

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    FCUMD44XIAsUDUA
    News

    "Even If We Win, We've Lost", "A Crime Against Humanity!" - Numerous Man City Fans React to Significant Kit News Ahead Of Premier League Clash

    28 seconds ago
    sipa_28593215
    News

    Oleksandr Zinckenko Names Who He Believes is the Best Player in Man City's History

    3 minutes ago
    sipa_35075776
    Match Coverage

    Ilkay Gundogan to Replace Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones to Make Return! - Predicted Team: Brighton vs Man City (Premier League)

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35670960
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Send Club Official to Monitor European Club in Champions League - Specific Name Mentioned as Possible Target

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35680191
    News

    "Hopefully He'll Give Me A Cuddle" - Premier League Manager Seeking Intimate Moment With Pep Guardiola This Weekend

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35395323
    News

    Man City Star Predicts Three Names to Challenge for Title of the World's Best Player in 2030

    2 hours ago
    PG
    News

    "Lovely Gesture", "Class Human Being" - Pep Guardiola Sends Special Message of Support to Man City Fan Attacked in Belgium

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35680191
    News

    Pep Guardiola Provides Assessment of Brighton and Graham Potter Ahead of Premier League Clash

    3 hours ago