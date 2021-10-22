"Even If We Win, We've Lost", "A Crime Against Humanity!" - Numerous Man City Fans React to Significant Kit News Ahead Of Premier League Clash

Numerous Manchester City fans have reacted to the news Pep Guardiola's side will be wearing their heavily criticised third strip in the Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion

It's always an exciting time of the year when Manchester City announce their kits for the upcoming season.

There have been some classics down the years. The red and black away strip in 2012 and the 'glow in the dark' third kit in 2016 to just name a few - and fans were hoping to add some to that collection this year.

However, despite some positive reactions to the home and away shirts, the design for this year's third strip caused chaos.

With the usual navy blue colours, Puma decided to move the club badge to the back of the neck and replaced the usual it on the front of the jersey with just 'Man City' in bold text.

It's something Puma have fully launched this year, with Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Marseille suffering the same fate.

We haven't seen this kit in the flesh as of yet, but this is all set to change on Saturday evening. It's been confirmed that Pep Guardiola's side to take on Brighton and Hove Albion will be donning the ambitious third strip.

This has, quite predictably, not gone down well on social media, and users have taken to City Xtra's Twitter page to actively show their embarrassment.

Some have gone quite extreme, calling the design a 'crime against humanity'. However, some have gone a bit light-hearted, comparing the look of the shirt to 'pyjamas'.

Even Brighton's official Twitter account got involved.

