Skip to main content

Everton Receive Apology from Premier League Referees Chief Following Manchester City Decision

Following Saturday's 0-1 defeat to Manchester City, Everton made a formal complaint to the Premier League regarding the decision to not award a penalty to the home side, after what looked like a blatant handball by Rodri.

Everton took on Manchester City at Goodison Park on Saturday evening, in what ultimately turned out to be a much closer encounter than many had initially expected. 

Manchester City eventually took the lead through a late Phil Foden strike but shortly after, Everton had a strong claim for a penalty after Rodri seemingly controlled the ball with his arm inside his own penalty area. 

The match referee on Merseyside, Paul Tierney, originally waived play on before VAR got involved. However, Chris Kavanagh - who was on duty at Stockley Park, agreed and stood by the on-field decision at the time.

Following the incident, Everton manager Frank Lampard expressed his frustration at the decision, as well as the majority of Everton fans. 

Everton chief executive, Denis Barrett-Baxendale then made a formal complaint to both Richard Masters at the Premier League and Chief Football Officer, Tony Scholes on Monday morning.

Read More

As per a report from the Liverpool Echo, Barrett-Baxendale issued a strongly worded message to both men, outlining major concerns over the quality of officiating during Everton matches recently. The Everton official also demanded an apology to be given to Frank Lampard and his players about the decision, at the very least. 

That apology has now been received, as the general manager of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) Mike Riley sent an apology to Bill Kenwright and Frank Lampard via personal phone calls.

Although, this will mean very little to Everton - who are still very much in contention to be relegated from the Premier League this season, as they feel they have missed out on what could have been a vital point. 

Pep Guardiola was asked about the incident in his press conference on Monday, to which he responded, "If one incident can have an impact on a whole season? I will review a lot of incidents my friend! ... The pass from Dele Alli to Richarlison looks like offside. If it's not offside it's a penalty."

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago1010177703h
News

Everton Receive Apology from Premier League Referees Chief Following Manchester City Decision

By
Louis Writtle and
Freddie Pye
47 seconds ago
JG vs Fulham Cover
News

"I Would Tell Him..." - Pep Guardiola Provides Honest Verdict on Jack Grealish's Manchester City Performances

By Adam Booker
1 hour ago
imago1008511640h
Match Coverage

The Latest on Zack Steffen and Oleksandr Zinchenko Ahead of Peterborough United vs Manchester City (Emirates FA Cup)

By Harry Winters
2 hours ago
imago0049672261h
Match Coverage

Raheem Sterling and Ilkay Gundogan Approaching Major Landmarks - Peterborough United vs Manchester City Stat Preview (FA Cup)

By Srinivas Sadhanand
2 hours ago
imago1010176655h
News

"We Will Suffer" - Pep Guardiola Previews FA Cup Tie With Peterborough And Provides Insight Into Mood Within Manchester City Camp

By Srinivas Sadhanand
3 hours ago
Foden x Bernardo Everton Away
Match Coverage

Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus Return, Phil Foden Starts in Midfield - Predicted Team: Peterborough United vs Man City (FA Cup)

By Srinivas Sadhanand
16 hours ago
imago1010176929h
News

Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko Releases Damning Statement on Russia Following Invasion of Ukraine

By Vayam Lahoti
16 hours ago
Pep x Klopp Cover
News

"Liverpool Are Not Going to Drop Points" - Pep Guardiola Sends Crucial Premier League Title Race Message to Manchester City Squad

By Srinivas Sadhanand
18 hours ago