"Every Day, That’s What I Work Towards" - International Goalkeeper Sets Sights on Ederson's Man City Number One Spot

Manchester City youngster Gavin Bazunu has announced his long-term aim of establishing himself as the club's first-choice goalkeeper, with the Irishman continuing his progression following a first season out on loan at League One side Rochdale.

The Premier League Champions signed Bazunu from his boyhood club Shamrock Rovers two years ago on a long-term deal which runs until 2024 and instantly integrated him into Manchester City’s youth academy.

The Irishman, who is of Nigerian descent, was sent out on loan to League One side Rochdale in order to gain first team experience and made 30 appearances for the third-tier side, keeping four clean sheets during his time with them.

The Manchester City youngster also made his international debut for the Republic of Ireland back in March against Luxembourg in a World Cup Qualification game and has since then played in two friendly games for his national side under manager Stephen Kenny.

While speaking to Sky Sports, the 19-year-old was asked if he still hoped to be Manchester City’s No.1 goalkeeper one day, to which the youngster confidently replied saying, “Yes, of course. That’s 100 per cent my aim. I wouldn’t have gone to Manchester City unless I thought I could be the number one goalkeeper. Every day, that’s what I work towards. That’s the goal.”

The determined shot-stopper also revealed that he is in constant contact with Manchester City’s head goalkeeping coach Xabier Mancisidor and seeks advice from him on how to improve his performances, as they go through various clips from his matches on a weekly basis.

“I speak to Xabi, who is the goalkeeper coach there. I spoke to him today actually. Once or twice a week we go over clips from matches and he gives me an insight on what he thinks I can improve on. Initially the plan was that I would go in and train with them once or twice a week but because of Covid and all the restrictions that wasn’t possible,” Bazunu said.

The ambitious youngster is still quite a few years off from achieving his ultimate goal of becoming City’s number one goalkeeper with Ederson and his understudy Zack Steffen all set to keep hold of their positions for the foreseeable future, but the youngster will plan to keep improving in the hope that his performances eventually impress the decision-makers at the Manchester-based club.

