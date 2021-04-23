"Every player wants to win, we're not an exception!" - Pep Guardiola provides rallying call to his Man City squad ahead of Tottenham clash

Pep Guardiola has reiterated the fact that Manchester City 'deserve' to be in Sunday's showpiece final against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, after a tough run in the Carabao Cup this season.

Pep Guardiola has reiterated the fact that Manchester City 'deserve' to be in Sunday's showpiece final against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, after a tough run in the Carabao Cup this season.

As his side prepare to take on Ryan Mason's squad, Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the press ahead of the game on number of different topics.

One, of course, was the massive opportunity that the club now have to bag their first piece of silverware of the season.

READ MORE: 'Caution' in potential transfer of Man City defender this summer

READ MORE: Details of Grealish/Southgate conversation about Man City emerge

Talking about their run to the final, Pep Guardiola said; "We deserve to be here, we've had a tough competition, especially the semi-finals. The final, every team wants to win. We travel to London on Saturday to do a good game and try to win."

He continued, "The Champions League is close, the Premier League is not over. Two other competitions we have an eye on, Tottenham it will be first title in years and their commitment will be extraordinary as will their quality. Every player wants to win and we're not an exception."

The Blues have definitely had a tough run to the final, starting with a 2-1 win at home to high-flying Championship side Bournemouth in the third round. This was followed by a comfortable 3-0 win away at Premier League Burnley - in which Ferran Torres scored his first goal for the club.

READ MORE: Fernandinho's demand to speak to media after Villa clash

READ MORE: Man City make decision on John Stones red card

A tough draw away at the Emirates Stadium in the quarter-final saw Phil Foden star in a 4-1 win and that was soon followed by a 2-0 Manchester Derby semi-final win at Old Trafford, to set up the game on Sunday.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra