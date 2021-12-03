"Every Season is the Same Question!" - Pep Guardiola Seems Fed Up With Questioning on Premier League Title Race

Pep Guardiola is visibly getting tired of answering what he believes is the same line of questioning on the Premier League title race, week-in, week-out.

The gap at the top of the Premier League table is possibly as tight as it has ever been at this stage of the season, both in terms of numbers and quality on the pitch.

Just two points separate Chelsea in first place and Liverpool in third place, and after that, Jurgen Klopp's team hold a seven-point gap on fourth place West Ham.

Manchester City are in second, just a single point off the top, and are looking in great form going into a hectic winter schedule. At the moment, plenty are claiming that it appears to be shaping up to be a three-horse race for the Premier League crown.

Pep Guardiola has mentioned on numerous occasions in the past that he refuses to look at the standings until later on in the season, but that has not stopped journalists asking him the same old question - is this perhaps the tightest title race ever?

Speaking during his pre-match press conference before a crucial clash with Watford in the Premier League at the weekend, the Catalan boss was asked once again for his thoughts on the title race, and he was visibly fed up.

"Every season is the same question after 10, 15, 20 fixtures; 'this is the most exciting Premier League ever exists in the universe'," Pep Guardiola began.

"It's nice, but it's just one quarter of the season (gone). All three teams are good, with many, many games to play. European games (come) back in February, FA Cup in January. Many things will happen."

Guardiola continued, "So far, at (Manchester) City, we are satisfied with what we have done so far."

With such a small points gap, it is impossible to call who will win the Premier League at the moment, but PGuardiola will know it's likely to be Chelsea and Liverpool who push his side all the way.

