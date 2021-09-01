Every Word From Ederson Following Man City Contract Extension

Ederson has spent time speaking to Manchester City's official website, after putting pen to paper on a new contract extension at the Etihad Stadium.

The Brazilian international goalkeeper has been integral to every ounce of success achieved under Pep Guardiola, since the shot stopper arrived from Benfica in the summer of 2017.

On Wednesday, the club have confirmed that the goalkeeper has signed a new five-year deal at the club, which will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2026 - taking his total of years spent in Blue up to nine years since his arrival.

Here is every word from the Brazilian after signing his new deal:

New contract reaction

"This was an easy decision for me. There is nowhere else I’d want to be. To be part of one of the best squads in world football and to compete for trophies year in year out is what every footballer wants, and that is the opportunity you’re given at City."

"We have an outstanding manager. Working with him has been one of the great experiences of my career and I am a better player for it. We have achieved so much in the last four years, and I am confident we can continue to bring more success to the Club in the coming seasons.”

Expecting a new contract?

"It was something I was expecting, as my manager had been having conversations with the club. But I always focused on my work and left my agent to deal with it. My only focus was on the pitch. I'm glad we have all come to an agreement."

Meaning of the new contract

"It means a lot, I'm very happy in the club, in this city. My family has settled in very well. I feel that the fans love me. My kids are in school, my wife likes it. So it's all very positive and it means that my work is being recognised."

"I hope to continue with the hard work, dedication, in order to help the team, to win trophies and titles. In the last four years we've been winning trophies and we can continue that way. I'll keep working hard for that to happen."

The last four years at Manchester City

"You can see how things have happened so quickly. In the last four years of my life, so many good things happened both in my personal and professional life. I thank god for all these blessings. Especially my family, my kids, and my wife. They are 90% of all of it, they are my strength."

"Whenever I get home a bit sad, my kids are always waiting for me, so they have a huge part in my success."

Reflecting on Premier League title wins

"I do, I visualise that. It's a league that I always wanted to play in, a championship that I always wanted to keep in, that was another accomplishment of a dream that I had and to be able to achieve three titles in four years, it's something that I didn't ask for either."

"But this is a consequence of my work, of the club's work - part of the growth that the club has had so this is important for all players, and for all fans and for the city as well."

Impact of achievements on those around him

"The fight and the sacrifice I made, that my family did, that my wife also did being by my side, when you look back you remember the sacrifices you made to be where you are today."

"So you see that every sweat you shed, every tear you shed, every smile you gave was worth it and it's working. This is reflected today in winning titles."

Main ambition at the club

"My main focus is to be able to reach the final of the Champions League again [and] to be champion this time. We had the pleasure of playing a Champions League final for the first time and unfortunately we ended up losing."

“It was a very hard blow for everyone, but I also think it was a great experience for many players. I think it also served as an experience to become a more mature team. We learned more about playing in the Champions League knockout stages."

"We played very well and in the final we didn't manage to be so well, but we created some chances and that was a lesson for us because it was a very hard blow. So, I hope to get back to the Champions League final again.”

Development as a goalkeeper

"I feel more experienced and more mature. Of course, over the years you will gain a lot of experience, even more working in a team like ours, playing the championships that I can play today."

“I'm more experienced than yesterday for sure because each day is a learning experience, each day you learn something new, each day you have something more that you can improve."

“Every day I see that I have to evolve a little more, I have to improve something like a short pass, a long pass or a ball out, a defence or rebound. I reflect a lot on that kind of thing.”

On his future

"I try not to count too much on my future. I try to make the most of the moment I'm in. So right now I try to give my all in that moment, and work as hard as I can so I'm always at my best because I know how hard it is to be a football player."

"Getting there is difficult, but the hardest part is to maintain it. So I work hard and I dedicate myself to try keep on top because I know it's hard for you to keep a consistent performance and there will always be some ups and downs."

"But life as an athlete is like this, we have to be prepared for all circumstances so I think this is my best moment. I will work to be better tomorrow than today and continue to do that in the future."

