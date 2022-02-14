"Everyone Loves Him Massively!" - Pep Guardiola Names Manchester City Star With Huge Dressing Room Popularity

Pep Guardiola has named one Manchester City star as being hugely popular within the club's dressing room, following a significant up-turn in performances in recent weeks.

An aspect of Manchester City’s 2021/22 season that is certainly going under the radar is Nathan Ake’s form.

The Dutchman has emerged as a vital back-up option in the ongoing campaign, stepping up when it matters most, such as his heroic goal-line clearance against Arsenal on New Year’s Day.

While the understated defender does not get the credit he deserves most of the time, his Manchester City teammates certainly appreciate his presence, as revealed by Pep Guardiola during a recent press conference.

“One of the qualities we have as a team is the humanity we have, and Nathan (Ake) is the biggest expression of that. Everyone loves him massively”, Pep Guardiola expressed after the 4-0 win over Norwich on Saturday afternoon.

The Catalan manager's sentiments are certainly echoed by the majority of the Manchester City fanbase, as the former Bournemouth man’s humility and work ethic comes through in his displays.

Despite having an injury-stricken campaign in his debut season at Manchester City, there has not been any indication of the player expressing his frustration. Ake understands his role as the fourth-choice centre-back in the side, capable of standing tall to the challenge of being deployed as a left-back whenever required.

An incredible example of the Dutch international’s qualities as a person were revealed when he decided to play against RB Leipzig in a group stage tie in Champions League this season, despite his father’s ongoing health issues at the time.

While it was confirmed by the player via social media that his father had passed away, soon after watching Nathan Ake’s goal, it was yet another instance that made the defender gain a huge amount of respect amongst the fans.

