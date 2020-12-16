"Everyone was banking on him becoming the best in the world..." - Man City star opens up on signing of defender

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has spoken positively about his strong relationship with fellow countryman John Stones and the defender's admirable recent improvement in form.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live and Micah Richards on Monday night, Raheem Sterling said, “I’m always the first to gas him up when he does well – I call him ‘Zizou’, like Zidane, because he is such a blessed footballer. When he first came to Man City, everyone at the club was banking on him becoming the best centre-back in the world!”

Not so long ago, John Stones was massively out of favour with Pep Guardiola. Seemingly finding himself at the bottom of the centre-back hierarchy, Stones has had to work incredibly hard in training to impress the Spanish boss and earn his place in the starting line-up once again.

Over the past month or so, that hard work has certainly paid off, and John Stones has seemingly leapfrogged players like Eric Garcia and Aymeric Laporte in the right to start on the field.

New signing Ruben Dias has undoubtedly aided ‘The Barnsley-Beckenbauer’s’ recent development too, with the pair recording numerous clean sheets when paired together in defence this season.

Despite these improvements in front of their own goal however, Manchester City have struggled to score goals at the other end, with only 18 scored in their first 12 games. This is the second lowest number of goals scored from teams in the top-half of the Premier League table, and out of 26 shots and only one goal against West Brom on Tuesday night, it is an issue Pep Guardiola needs to address quickly.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra