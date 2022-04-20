"Everyone Was Ready!" - Oleksandr Zinchenko Rejects Suggestion Manchester City Were Not Well Prepared for Liverpool Clash

Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko believes the team's draining Champions League efforts during the week should not have impacted their poor performance in the FA Cup semi-final.

Manchester City's FA Cup hopes came to a screeching halt on Saturday afternoon, thanks to a limp 3-2 defeat to rivals Liverpool in the semi-final.

Pep Guardiola picked a heavily rotated side after Manchester City suffered through a mentally and physically draining 0-0 draw at the Wanda Metropolitano against Atletico Madrid earlier in the week.

In the Spanish capital, Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker, and Ilkay Gundogan all picked up knocks, forcing Pep Guardiola to play a somewhat makeshift starting eleven against Liverpool.

While some have speculated that Manchester City's disappointing performance against Jurgen Klopp's men was down to their exhausting efforts in the Champions League in during the week, full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko was quick to hit back.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd “At this stage, every game is a final. It doesn’t matter what competition it is,” Oleksandr Zinchenko said. The Ukrainian international continued, “We can be tired mentally but you have to sort these kind of things out at this level. We have a big squad, we have a lot of players who can play." IMAGO / Pro Sports Images "We cannot give excuses. Everyone was ready to play. Everyone did everything and left everything on the pitch.” IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester City's showdown with Atletico Madrid four days prior was one of the more bruising battles that Pep Guardiola's side have faced in recent years, but Zinchenko believes that the team should still have been more prepared to face Liverpool at Wembley on Saturday.

“You can be tired mentally, not only physically, everything is coming from your head,” Zinchenko pointed. “The way you prepare yourself is how you’re going to play."

He went on to say, “I didn’t say that we are tired. But you can be. Everyone here is professional and has a lot of experience. The reaction in the second half is how we should react in this kind of situation. We cannot give up. We have to fight until the end.”

