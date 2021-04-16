"Everything you get immediately or without effort is not nice!" - Pep Guardiola provides assessment on Man City's Champions League semi-final achievement

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola claims that his current group of players deserve respect for remaining alive in all four major competitions available to his team.

Speaking during the pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon ahead of Manchester City’s FA Cup semi-final clash with Chelsea at Wembley Stadium this weekend, the manager firstly stated that his squad have always maintained a strong mentality.

The City boss said, “We were always strong as a team but the margin in a Champions League knockout game is so minor. Everything can change but the team is the same and the mentality is the same."

"I don't want to judge the whole season on one or two games. When one team arrives in the final stages fighting for all competitions the players get my respect and congratulations", he continued.

The Manchester City manager was quick to acknowledge the fact that due to the Coronavirus pandemic, his players have been put through a hectic and non-stop schedule of matches - making their potential ‘quadruple’ hopes even more gratifying.

“We didn't have a break from last season and look at what we have done. Of course the results help a lot and we cannot deny how the backroom staff are all delighted to be in the semi-finals of the Champions League."

He continued, "But sometimes when it is tough and you need time and you spend a lot to get something that's why it is so nice. It is like life. Everything you get immediately or without effort is not nice.”

The Etihad club now find themselves in their second ever UEFA Champions League semi-final, with a blockbuster two-legged tie against Paris Saint-Germain on the horizon, however according to Pep Guardiola, it is merely just another step towards their long-term goals as a squad and as a football club.

“We know how difficult it was to reach the semi-final and that is why the happiness is even higher. We would have loved to have reached the semifinals before but we were there every season and next season we will be there in the Champions League trying again.”

He continued by saying, “We know we can reach the semi-finals now and that will be the target next season. Sometimes it is important to take the step but it is important to be stable as a club and fight again.”

