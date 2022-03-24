Skip to main content

Ex-Manchester City and Arsenal Midfielder Patrick Vieira Inducted Into the Premier League Hall of Fame

Former Manchester City and Arsenal midfielder, Patrick Vieira has been bestowed with the honour of being the ninth inductee into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

Despite plying his trade at Manchester City for just a single season, Patrick Vieira is adored by the club’s fanbase to this day.

Making 28 appearances in the Premier League for the Sky Blues in the 2010/11 campaign, the Frenchman emerged as a key player in guiding the club to Champions League qualification for the first time in their history.

The World Cup winner went on to take over the position of a head coach at the Elite Development Squad (EDS) in 2013, before doing wonders at the City Football Group-owned side New York City FC during his two-year spell in charge.

imago0007863091h

As one of the most legendary midfielders in the history of English football, Patrick Vieira has now been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

imago1007679575h

He has joined iconic figures such as Thierry Henry, Alan Shearer, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Eric Cantona, Steven Gerrard, and Frank Lampard.

imago1007657104h

Alongside former Manchester United superstar Wayne Rooney, the ex-Arsenal captain is one out of the first two players to be added to the esteemed list in 2022.

Vieira has largely been recognized for his incredible contributions during his time in North London, spearheading his side to three Premier League titles, which includes the unforgettable ‘Invincibles’ campaign in the 2003/04 season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

City fans are likely to be delighted by the news, seeing two of their former players in Patrick Vieira and Frank Lampard be a part of a list that consists of some of the English top-flight’s greatest ever players.

With a 25-man shortlist for the 2022 Premier League Hall of Fame set to be unveiled on Wednesday, it would not be a surprise to see an array of other ex-City players make the cut.

Sergio Agüero, Vincent Kompany, and Yaya Toure have also made a 25-man shortlist to be the next inductee's into the Hall of Fame - with six players to be voted in by the fans.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1001726215h
News

Sergio Agüero, Yaya Toure, and Vincent Kompany Join Host of Premier League Legends on Hall of Fame Shortlist

By Harry Siddall13 hours ago
Ederson Cover
News

"Pep Playing Games", "We've Got Scott Carson!" - Many Manchester City Fans React to Ederson Update Ahead of Liverpool and Atletico Madrid Ties

By Vayam Lahoti16 hours ago
imago1010451734h
News

“The Guy is Always Pressing!" - Phil Foden Signals Out Manchester City Teammate For Special Praise

By Srinivas Sadhanand17 hours ago
Pep x Alisson Cover
News

"It Helped Me A LOT" - Liverpool Goalkeeper Alisson Reveals Pep Guardiola's Influence in Early Stages of His Career

By Srinivas Sadhanand18 hours ago
imago1009887495h
News

Three Manchester City Starlets Named in Exclusive Ranking Alongside Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala

By Srinivas Sadhanand19 hours ago
Foden vs Norwich Away
News

Phil Foden Hails Manchester City Teammate Who 'Always Sees Passes No One Else Can'

By Srinivas Sadhanand20 hours ago
imago1007062295h
News

Manchester City's Clash Against Liverpool Deemed 'High-Risk' With Visitor Allocation Automatically Reduced

By Edward Burnett23 hours ago
imago1004473154h
Transfer Rumours

Portuguese Giants 'Tried' to Insert Buy Option in Manchester City Loanee's Deal - Club to Evaluate His Progress in the Summer

By Srinivas SadhanandMar 23, 2022