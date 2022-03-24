Ex-Manchester City and Arsenal Midfielder Patrick Vieira Inducted Into the Premier League Hall of Fame

Former Manchester City and Arsenal midfielder, Patrick Vieira has been bestowed with the honour of being the ninth inductee into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

Despite plying his trade at Manchester City for just a single season, Patrick Vieira is adored by the club’s fanbase to this day.

Making 28 appearances in the Premier League for the Sky Blues in the 2010/11 campaign, the Frenchman emerged as a key player in guiding the club to Champions League qualification for the first time in their history.

The World Cup winner went on to take over the position of a head coach at the Elite Development Squad (EDS) in 2013, before doing wonders at the City Football Group-owned side New York City FC during his two-year spell in charge.

IMAGO / Colorsport As one of the most legendary midfielders in the history of English football, Patrick Vieira has now been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame. IMAGO / Sebastian Frej He has joined iconic figures such as Thierry Henry, Alan Shearer, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Eric Cantona, Steven Gerrard, and Frank Lampard.

IMAGO / PA Images Alongside former Manchester United superstar Wayne Rooney, the ex-Arsenal captain is one out of the first two players to be added to the esteemed list in 2022.



Vieira has largely been recognized for his incredible contributions during his time in North London, spearheading his side to three Premier League titles, which includes the unforgettable ‘Invincibles’ campaign in the 2003/04 season.

City fans are likely to be delighted by the news, seeing two of their former players in Patrick Vieira and Frank Lampard be a part of a list that consists of some of the English top-flight’s greatest ever players.

With a 25-man shortlist for the 2022 Premier League Hall of Fame set to be unveiled on Wednesday, it would not be a surprise to see an array of other ex-City players make the cut.

Sergio Agüero, Vincent Kompany, and Yaya Toure have also made a 25-man shortlist to be the next inductee's into the Hall of Fame - with six players to be voted in by the fans.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube