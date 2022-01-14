Skip to main content

“Excellent in All Departments." - Pep Guardiola Heaps Praise on Thomas Tuchel Ahead of Man City's Clash With Chelsea

Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel ahead of their meeting in the Premier League on Saturday.

In September, Manchester City came, saw, and conquered Stamford Bridge with a statement 1-0 win - courtesy of a Gabriel Jesus winner.

This time around, ahead of the Sky Blues clash against Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, the hosts have a sizeable 11 point gap over the visitors.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference before the game, Pep Guardiola has provided us with his expectations for the much-awaited clash.

I can’t imagine what is going to happen tomorrow. If he (Thomas Tuchel) didn’t like how they (Chelsea) played at home, they play different away”, Guardiola started.

Seeing Liverpool game and Tottenham both games, I saw Chelsea completely different at Tottenham than they play at Stamford Bridge. 

He continued, "I don’t know if the plan was like this, or they couldn’t do it. I presume the approach that Chelsea will have tomorrow.”

Read More

When quizzed about his thoughts on Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel, the Catalan coach was full of praise for his managerial counterpart.

So creative. One of the few managers I learn constantly from, to become a better manager myself,” Guardiola explained.

He elaborated, “Excellent in all departments. I enjoy since he was in Mainz and Dortmund, always I enjoy watching his teams and the way he’s playing and his approach."

"He makes world football better. When you find a manager who always wants to be positive in the way they play, it’s good.”

Pep Guardiola’s words of appreciation towards Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel are a testament to just how much he respects his opponents, despite being an inspiration to every manager in the game.

