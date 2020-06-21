City Xtra
Exclusive: City Xtra in conversation with Man City's rising star Cole Palmer

Freddie Pye

It's been a turbulent few months for pretty much everyone, but for a certain rising star in the City Football Academy, there certainly was light at the end of the tunnel - that light came in the form of the Manchester City first-team for local lad Cole Palmer, and the promising 18-year-old has certainly grabbed the attention of so many City fans excited to get a glimpse of the 'next big thing' to come out of the CFA.

Many Blues are aware of the so-called 'household' names in the academy, with the likes of Phil Foden, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, and Eric Garcia all making significant strides under the guidance of Pep Guardiola - and that's not to mention those who are on the fringes of the first-team, waiting to take their chance when called upon.

One of those players is Cole Palmer - a technically-gifted, attacking player raised in Wythenshawe with his sights set on developing and going all the way with the club. He may have only spent a couple of weeks under the leadership of Guardiola, but club sources have suggested that he's making a very big impression, fitting in to the system like a glove. But none of this is fazing the teenager, who certainly has a grounded and humble mentality that could ensure he remains in the sight of those who matter in the first-team set-up for the foreseeable future.

arsenal-u23-v-manchester-city-u23-premier-league-2-2

The first few training sessions have been very good, just coming back to training after a long period of time out and especially with those [first-team] players and the manager - it’s been great,” Palmer said when describing what the past few weeks have been like.

Throughout the glistening career of Pep Guardiola, the biggest names in the sport have been full of praise for the education they receive from the Catalan coach, with some suggesting they learn more in just a few sessions than an entire season under other coaches. Palmer took a different stance, and claimed that the positives that come from the guidance of Guardiola are maybe more simple than some professionals have suggested. The teenager was quick to also point out that it isn’t all strict leadership and tutoring from the Catalan boss.

Palmer said, “the things I have learned from being with Pep and the players is to be focused all the time - not one second can you switch off because it can cost you. But off the pitch, it’s fun and you can have a laugh! Personally, he has been good - he tries to help you a lot, makes sure you’re okay. It’s a privilege to work with him.”

manchester-city-v-stoke-city-premier-league-cup-final-2

Sources close to the 18-year-old have, while praising the development of the teenager within City's youth ranks, have also been quick to note his humble upbringings and how he has the immediate social circle to ensure he stays grounded and remains focused on nothing other than his development. Those sentiments certainly came across during conversation with Cole Palmer - a bright young talent who understands what he has to do in order to make it to the forefront of the youth academy, and possibly become a regular feature in training for the first-team in the very near future.

My aim at City overall is to try and break through into the first-team and play regularly,” Palmer stated. “But for the moment, now while I’m with them, I’m just going to work as hard as I possibly can, try and impress, and see where it takes me because you know there is a lot of games in a short period and everyone will be needed. Hopefully I will get a chance.”

Palmer has endured a very impressive season in the U18 Premier League, prior to it's postponement due to the coronavirus, with 15 goals and five assists in just 14 appearances for Manchester City - a goal contribution every 59.4 minutes. From those figures alone, it should come as no surprise to hear of the teenager making significant progression in training over the past few weeks.

EZr7HQ4WoAA6jTE
(Photo via ManCity)

------

