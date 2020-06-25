Exclusive: Cole Palmer amongst travelling Man City squad for Chelsea clash
City Xtra
Cole Palmer was among the Manchester City travelling squad, ahead of their Premier League clash against Chelsea, City Xtra understand.
The 18-year-old was part of a number of academy players to receive a call-up to first-team training earlier this month, when the Premier League restarted following the postponement of the competition due to COVID-19.
City Xtra understand that following a late omission from the initial squad, Cole Palmer was called-up to travel with the rest of the Manchester City first-team for tonight's Premier League clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
It is currently unknown whether Palmer will play any part, feature as a named substitute, or merely act as part of the travelling contingent, however it marks a major step forward in the development of the promising teenager.
The England youth international was among a number of Manchester City academy stars called-up to the first-team earlier this month, alongside the likes of Felix Nmecha, Gavin Bazunu, Tommy Doyle, and Taylor Harwood-Bellis.
Palmer has had quite a remarkable campaign in the U18 Premier League for Manchester City, scoring 15 goals and registering five assists in just 14 appearances in the competition.
-----
You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra