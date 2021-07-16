Exclusive: Ederson and Gabriel Jesus To Miss Community Shield Clash vs Leicester City

Manchester City are set to be without their number one choice goalkeeper and only striker for the traditional season curtain-raiser in August, City Xtra have been told.

With the squad set to return to first-team training next week, Pep Guardiola's said are already beginning to put together their starting plans for the defence of their Premier League crown for the third time since the Catalan's arrival in 2016.

However, the summer tournaments in the European Championships and the Copa America will cause slight problems and selection headaches for the coaching staff, with two stars confirmed to be missing the clash with Leicester City at Wembley on August 7th.

Both Ederson and Gabriel Jesus will miss the tradition season curtain-raiser against Brendan Rodgers' men, City Xtra understand, as the pair recover from their respective Copa America duties with Brazil.

Their nation reached the final of the showpiece South American tournament, but fell to defeat at the final hurdle against Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero's Argentina, courtesy of a 22nd minute Angel Di Maria strike.

City Xtra understand that the Brazilian duo will join the rest of the Manchester City squad on August 8th, ahead of the Premier League opener against Tottenham on August 15th.

There are expected to be similar delays for Manchester City's representatives at the European Championships, mainly the English contingent who reached the final of the tournament against Italy.

This will involve John Stones, Kyle Walker, Phil Foden, and Raheem Sterling, however players do have the option to return early from their holidays should they wish - and this remains a possibility for some.

More to follow.

