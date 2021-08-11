Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano Provides Insight on Harry Kane Contract Talks with Tottenham Amid Man City Interest

In the wake of rumors of Harry Kane considering to commit his future to Tottenham by signing a new deal, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed the truth regarding the ongoing transfer saga surrounding the striker's future.

It was reported recently that Kane was considering signing a new contract at Spurs to commit his future to the club.

This news came as a shock to those following the saga as most of the noise from the England captain's camp has suggested that the striker is keen to follow in the footsteps of Jack Grealish and join the Premier League champions this summer.

However, such claims have been rubbished by Fabrizio Romano, who has stated that Tottenham and Kane have not held discussions over a possible new contract, in an exclusive interview with City Xtra.

It has been mentioned that Kane’s focus was to try and force a move to the Etihad Stadium. However, it has emerged that if Kane isn't able to complete a move to City this summer, he could re-evaluate his Spurs future after the transfer window shuts on August 31.

Romano said: “If Harry Kane decides to stay at Tottenham and change his mind, it could be a possibility, because Daniel Levy is open to offering him a new contract."

"Tottenham want to offer him (Kane) a new contract and change the situation, but as of now, it is not something that is being discussed.”

Kane is said to be motivated to play Champions League football, and will look to cement his legacy in English football by winning some trophies. However, with the saga on a knife edge, he could just as likely finish his career as a Tottenham player, despite City's persistence to land him by the end of the month.

