Potential first look at 2020/21 Man City home shirt as new photo emerges

harryasiddall

In an exclusive new photo, City Xtra have had the chance to look at Manchester City's home shirt for the 2020/21 season.

The leaks in the past couple of weeks, both in concept and on Puma's US website, have given us a taste of what the Blues will be wearing next season. However, this is the first time we have seen a manufactured kit in it's full format.

WhatsApp Image 2020-05-11 at 13.05.20

As seen in the latest image, the shirt does follow the 'cracked' theme which has split opinion across the Manchester City fanbase. Similarly, the white collar is combined with a plain blue strip along either sleeve.

According to Footy Headlines, the photo is most likely to be a fake or replication of the official jersey, with certain details slightly off. However, that being said, it is claimed to be a very accurate fake.

There is still no date penned in for the home kit release, neither is there a formal announcement of the kit design itself. However, all leaks seem to following this specific pattern.

