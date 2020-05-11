Potential first look at 2020/21 Man City home shirt as new photo emerges

In an exclusive new photo, City Xtra have had the chance to look at Manchester City's home shirt for the 2020/21 season.

The leaks in the past couple of weeks, both in concept and on Puma's US website, have given us a taste of what the Blues will be wearing next season. However, this is the first time we have seen a manufactured kit in it's full format.

As seen in the latest image, the shirt does follow the 'cracked' theme which has split opinion across the Manchester City fanbase. Similarly, the white collar is combined with a plain blue strip along either sleeve.

According to Footy Headlines, the photo is most likely to be a fake or replication of the official jersey, with certain details slightly off. However, that being said, it is claimed to be a very accurate fake.

There is still no date penned in for the home kit release, neither is there a formal announcement of the kit design itself. However, all leaks seem to following this specific pattern.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra