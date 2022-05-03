Skip to main content

Exclusive: How Manchester City’s 2022/2023 Away Shirt is Expected to Look

Based on the latest leaked information and photographs, City Xtra can now exclusively provide an accurate representation of the 2022/2023 away shirt to be won by Manchester City from this summer.

German kit manufacturers PUMA have so far built up a reputation for designing and producing both bold and somewhat controversial kits for Manchester City, since the sportswear giants established their sponsorship of the reigning Premier League champions in 2019.

In the ongoing season, PUMA opted to develop a home shirt recognising the 10-year anniversary of Sergio Aguero’s historic Premier League title-winning goal of 2012 against Queens Park Rangers, while the away and third shirts respectively broke barriers in their own ways.

Ahead of the beginning of the 2022/2023 season, the same is expected from Manchester City’s kit manufacturers, who are understood to be intending on pointing towards the club’s history with their kit range for the new campaign.

City Xtra have already exclusively revealed an accurate representation of the club’s new home shirt - which is a modern-day take on the club’s memorable jerseys of the 1960s and 1970s - while the away shirt will point towards the 2011/2012 campaign.

Following the latest information we have received and initial leaked photographs shared across social media, City Xtra can now exclusively provide the most accurate representation of Manchester City’s expected 2022/2023 away shirt.

WhatsApp Image 2022-04-27 at 5.54.12 PM (1)

As seen via City Xtra’s images, Manchester City’s 2022/2023 home shirt will take on a triple colour combination of black, red, and gold in a design that has most recently been seen in the historic campaign of 2011/2012 - when the club won the Premier League under Roberto Mancini.

WhatsApp Image 2022-04-28 at 11.53.09 AM

However, unlike the season in which Sergio Aguero scored a historic goal in the 93rd minute against Queens Park Rangers, the new Manchester City away shirt will use diagonal lines across the front of the shirt - as opposed to the traditional vertical stripes use in the past.

Officially, as per PUMA, the three colours used by the German sportswear manufacturers are termed Puma Black, Tango Red, and yellow.

WhatsApp Image 2022-04-28 at 11.53.09 AM (2)

As seen in the accurate artist’s impressions of the soon-to-be-released away shirt, all sponsor logos and the club’s crest will be imprinted in the yellow colour - offering a strong, albeit classy, contrast with the base colours of Puma Black and Tango Red.

First images of the Manchester City away shirt were revealed by MCR Confidential, as a photoshoot of the new edition was reportedly taking place by Central Library in the city centre.

WhatsApp Image 2022-04-28 at 11.53.09 AM (1)

Click here for the first leaked image of Phil Foden in the 2022/23 home shirt.

Click here for the first leaked image of Jack Grealish in the 2022/23 home shirt.

Click here for City Xtra's exclusive images of the 2022/23 home shirt.

