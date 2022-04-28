Skip to main content

Exclusive: How Manchester City's 2022/2023 Home Shirt is Expected to Look

Based on the latest information and leaked photographs of the 2022/2023 Manchester City home shirt, City Xtra are able to bring you accurate representations of the upcoming edition set to be revealed by Puma in the coming months.

Ahead of the release of the 2022/2023 Manchester City kit range in the coming months, it is expected that German sportswear manufacturers Puma will opt for a trio of kits based on the illustrious history of the Premier League club - continuing their trend of designing bold and unique shirts since taking over from Nike prior to the 2019/2020 season.

For next season's home shirt, Manchester City fans can expect a take on the iconic kits featured in the 1960s and 1970s, when the club's traditional sky blue colour was paired with maroon detailing and trims across the full kit.

City Xtra can now exclusively provide an accurate representation of what fans can expect from Manchester City's 2022/2023 home shirt, based on the more reliable information from sources within the football kit industry as well as leaked photographs from social media.

Manchester City's 2022/2023 Home Shirt

WhatsApp Image 2022-04-27 at 5.54.12 PM

As rumoured late in 2021, Manchester City's 2022/2023 home shirt will use a combination of both the club's traditional sky blue as the predominant colour, paired with maroon trims and detailing.

WhatsApp Image 2022-04-28 at 11.53.09 AM (2)

The home shirt will also feature a standard collar as opposed to a form of v-neck, which will use a combination of maroon and white as the trims.

For the 2022/2023 season, both the Manchester City club crest and Puma logo will be centralised, with the German kit manufacturers opting for a retro look to their latest edition for Pep Guardiola's side.

WhatsApp Image 2022-04-28 at 11.53.09 AM (1)

As seen on the collar, the maroon and white trims will also feature on either sleeve of the home shirt.

As with the collar, two maroon rings will also be combined with a central white ring.

WhatsApp Image 2022-04-28 at 11.53.09 AM

As seen in previous seasons, both the Puma and Etihad Airways logos will take on a darker shade of blue - close to navy - providing a smart contrast to the club's traditional sky blue colour.

As per the information of Footy Headlines, the colours used on the 2022/2023 Manchester City home shirt are termed by Puma as 'Team Light Blue' and 'Intense Red', with the former colour being the same shade as previous home shirts.

In terms of release dates, it is understood that the Manchester City home shirt for next season could become available in the coming weeks, and in time for the club's pre-season tour of the United States.

Click here for the first leaked image of Phil Foden in the 2022/23 home shirt.

Click here for the first leaked image of Jack Grealish in the 2022/23 home shirt.

