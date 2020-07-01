City Xtra
Exclusive: Jayden Braaf 'confident' of making full Man City debut this season

Highly-rated Manchester City winger Jayden Braaf is 'confident' of making his full Manchester City debut this season, after being called up to train with Pep Guardiola and the first-team this week, City Xtra understand.

Much has been made of the rise of the former PSV Eindhoven star following his move to the Premier League club in the summer of 2018. With comparisons to the likes of Jadon Sancho and other developing wingers, there is a huge amount of expectation on the teenager to deliver during his time with Manchester City.

However, despite some suggesting that Jayden Braaf may be forced to move elsewhere in the search for regular first-team football or a clearer path to that stage, City Xtra understand that not only is the 17-year-old keen on staying with Manchester City, but he is also 'confident' of making his full first-team debut in the remaining games this campaign.

manchester-city-v-southampton-premier-league-2-2

It is a well-known fact that the former Premier League champions will be on the search for a replacement for the outgoing Leroy Sane, who is just hours away from completing a reported £49 million move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. But for Manchester City, that replacement may be closer to home than some first suspected.

Jayden Braaf has had a very impressive season to date for the Manchester City youth ranks, making 27 appearances in all competitions and registering 14 goal contributions - 11 goals and three assists.

manchester-city-v-fulham-fc-fa-youth-cup-fifth-round

The Amsterdam-born forward returned to the UK last week after spending the lockdown period in his home country, but has since returned and uploaded notable social media posts confirming a return to the City Football Academy for first-team training.

