Exclusive: Man City star confirms return to training after negative Covid-19 test result

Ederson has confirmed to City Xtra on Saturday morning that he has returned to first-team training, after testing negative for Covid-19.

The Brazilian international has been out of action for the past two games after testing positive for the virus ahead of the proposed trip to face Everton at Goodison Park over two weeks ago.

In fact, Ederson has not made an appearance for Pep Guardiola's side since the Boxing Day victory over Newcastle United - although since then, the club have only played two games.

Speaking exclusively to City Xtra, Ederson has confirmed that he has returned to first-team training at the City Football Academy this weekend - after testing negative for Covid-19.

The 27 year-old told us that he is "more anxious than ever" after making his return, and will now look to gain match fitness over the coming days. He continued, "I'm feeling well, I didn't have any symptoms (of the virus)."

There is an expectation that Zack Steffen will retain his place in goal for the FA Cup third round clash with Birmingham City on Sunday afternoon. The US international, prior to his recent duties in the Premier League, has been Manchester City's cup goalkeeper for the campaign.

That isn't expected to change this weekend, especially considering Scott Carson's absence due to Covid-19, and Ederson's lack of match fitness.

However, with the fixture list being as congested as it is in the month of January, Ederson may only have to wait until next Wednesday before making his return to the starting XI, with City due to host Brighton at the Etihad Stadium.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra