Exclusive: Man City talent Lewis Fiorini on learning from Fernandinho, working with Guardiola and senior football in Breda

The ‘restart’ to Premier League football provided several of Manchester City’s homegrown youth the opportunity to impress in first-team sessions. One of those players, whose talent has been lent to NAC Breda on a season-long loan, is 18-year-old Lewis Fiorini.

City Xtra writer Jack Heale recently spoke to Fiorini on his first-team experiences with Manchester City, the biggest influences for youngsters in the dressing room, life in the Netherlands and his goals for the season (not those kind of goals – although his first for Breda was rather tidy if you were wondering).

New beginnings in Breda

Fresh from scoring the winner a couple of weeks ago in NAC Breda’s 2-1 win over Jong PSV, Lewis Fiorini has really taken to his first senior campaign in football which he is “enjoying”. This is just the start for the 18-year-old Mancunian, who spent the summer weighing up his options in England and Scotland before eventually deciding on the south of the Netherlands.

“I wasn’t set on going on loan, it wasn’t a rush. I was happy staying maybe until January but when this one came up it all happened so fast”, Fiorini said.

“City were more wary with other ones in terms of physicality and style of play, but when this one came up, they had no doubts and I was happy as well. The style over here in Holland it’s not too physical, there’s more emphasis on the technical side but at the same time there is enough of the physical side of the game to help me develop so I think it’s the perfect balance.”

Becoming part of the City first-team

The Scotland under-21 international left City for Breda having been one of the five academy players to return post-lockdown to first-team training. It was Fiorini’s first consistent spell in the first-team set-up having only trained weekly with them before– one standout memory was being in the stands as Manchester City beat Liverpool 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium in 2019, and training with the team the following day – and this period has really helped his development.

“Training every day was different. Being in and around it for each different day, you get a taste of each scenario. It was amazing. The standard of them, obviously it’s only going to make you better”, he said.

During the sessions at the City Football Academy, like fellow talent Tommy Doyle exclusively told City Xtra earlier this year, he found Raheem Sterling, David Silva and Kevin de Bruyne particular helpers among other senior Manchester City figures.

Fiorini added: “Fernandinho is a big one. Being one of the players that have been there the longest now, other than Sergio, being more experienced he talks to us a lot and tries to give us bits of advice. He is coming to the end of his career now and he’s been through it all."

“A lot of the older ones are good”, he continued. “Scott Carson, even though he’s not playing, obviously around the training ground he’s massive for the first-team players as well as the younger ones. He gets on with everyone and then with us younger lads he’s good with all of us when we go up. He talks to us about anything, just general chat, so he makes you feel more comfortable being up there."

Having experienced Pep Guardiola’s tutelage first-hand has been a valuable experience as Fiorini continued, “training with the best manager in the world it’s a good thing. It’s lucky to be able to have done that for the period of time that I did. He’s very intense, day in day out, he’ll never take his foot off the gas. I remember the day after we beat Liverpool 4-0 and the day after the Madrid game, he was still on top of everyone wanting more. Even after a big win or a good result, the next day he still has the same mentality.”

“Off the pitch he is more relaxed. When he gets his work done on the pitch at full intensity, so then off the pitch he’s more relaxed around the players.”

Settling in with help from a City old-boy

It was these learning curves and advice that have helped him impress in Breda’s remarkable start to the Eerste Divisie, the Dutch second-tier – winning six out of six so far. The versatile midfielder – who sees himself as most effective as a number 10 – seems to be loving live abroad so far.

He added: “Everyone’s been friendly – it helps, all the Dutch boys speak English so that’s been helpful. I know Colin [Rosler] from when we started at City. In the first two weeks or so he was especially helpful getting me to training. There are a few others English lads here, but the other lads, they’re just as helpful.”

How the Breda link is helping shape careers

Manchester City have had a loan-centric relationship with ‘The Pearl of the South’ ever since 2014 with up to six players spending the season there in previous years. For the first time since the opening year of the clubs association, only one player has joined Breda this season, that being Fiorini, and that could change again in the future.

“In recent years there’s not been as many [players moving], but it is something Breda are trying to bring back because they’ve got that relationship”, he said.

“In the last two years they’ve not really made the most of it so that’s something I spoke with the manager about he says ‘it’s a great thing for them to have so they need to use it in a way’. It’s great for them and it’s great for us young lads coming on here so it’s a win-win."

Fiorini is relishing the opportunity to test himself in senior football early in his professional career and his humble attitude will certainly make an impression away from his homeland.

“I’m just trying to play as many games as I can, just gain experience. If I can go back to City next summer with 20-25 games, that’s going to help my development a lot. Say I’ll be back at City next pre-season, I’ve just got to see where it takes me, give my best”, he said.

“Whether next season it’s another loan, it’s a move away or I can get an opportunity in and around the first-team again next pre-season. I have just got to see where it takes me.”

Fiorini will be hoping for goals galore this season, not just netting and assisting them on the pitch for Breda, but also to reach his aforementioned aspirations for this season and, as he says, see where his performances and application can take him.

