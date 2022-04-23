Exclusive: Manchester City Make Contact With Midfielder’s Representatives With Txiki Begiristain Very Fond

Manchester City have contacted the representatives of Argentine starlet Enzo Fernandez at least once, with Txiki Begiristain 'very fond' of the midfielder.

Headlines over the past month have been dominated by Manchester City's pursuit of Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, but there are other areas of the field the Blues will look to strengthen.

After a few experiments at left-back, the club have managed to find a medium-term solution with Joao Cancelo, so the hunt for a natural operator on that side is not expected to be a priority.

That is not the case in defensive midfield, with Fernandinho's expected but sudden departure at the end of the season heightening the need to find a replacement and push Rodri to maintain his high levels of performance.

One other spot that will need thorough investigation is central midfield. Ilkay Gundogan's contract expires in the summer of 2023, and Bernardo Silva's personal situation is still unclear - albeit reportedly better than 12 months ago.

A name that has cropped up more recently is Argentine starlet Enzo Fernandez, who is currently plying his trade for River Plate.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire City Xtra understand that Manchester City have already spoken with the player's representatives at least once and a move to the Etihad Stadium is certainly on the cards. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire In fact, City's Director of Football Txiki Begiristain is very fond of the 21-year-old and specifically wants him to join the club this summer.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire It would signal the start of an excellent relationship between the clubs, triggered by the purchase of Julian Alvarez in January.

On deadline day, City confirmed the £20.7 million purchase of Alvarez from the Argentine giants on a five-year deal, with the striker sent straight back on loan to the selling club until at least July 2022.

It has since been rumoured the 22-year-old could join up with Pep Guardiola's squad ahead of schedule to bolster the attacking ranks, but that was an agreement put in place with River upon completion of the deal.

With Fernandez, City will be looking to maintain that existing relationship and complete the signing of another exciting South American talent.

Additional reporting included from City Xtra Português.

